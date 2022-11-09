A celebration of life for Daniel Brown, 32, of Vidalia was Tuesday, November 8, 2922, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Daniel was born on Friday, October 5, 1990, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Vidalia.
Scharlie Jean Jones Ellis
Memorial services for Scharlie Jean Jones Ellis, 90, of Cash Bayou, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Pastor Timmy Choy officiating. A reception will be held from noon until service time at 2 p.m in the Family Life Center.
Jean was born on Tuesday, July 5, 1932, in Bobo, MS, and passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is reunited with her parents, Charles Morris Jones and Blanche Lofton Jones; brothers, John Paul Jones and Larry Ragen; sister JoAnn Harris; grandsons, Sean and Kerry Ellis, and great-granddaughter Maddie Ellis
Jean leaves behind the love of her life of 73 years, Herbert Ellis of Cash Bayou; sister June Carol Harper of Vidalia; sons, Steve Ellis and his wife Carolyn of Monterey, Perry Ellis and his wife Vina of Ferriday, Paul Ellis and his wife Julie of Natchez, MS, and Jack Ellis and his wife Ruth of Natchez, MS; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bobby Ray Emrick, 90, of Wildsville, were held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evangeline Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Smith and Brad Bryan officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bobby was born on Tuesday, February 16, 1932, in Chase, and passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Monroe.
Alvin Dennis Prince
Funeral services for Alvin "Dennis" Prince, 63 of Cash Bayou, were held Monday, November 7, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Kevin Skipper officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Dennis was born on Wednesday, November 5, 1958, in Ferriday, and passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his residence.
