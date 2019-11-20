Sarita Nielsen
Funeral services for Sarita Nielsen, 78, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro. John Rushing and Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Graveside will follow at 4 p.m. at Faith Memorial Park Cemetery in Delhi, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sarita Nielsen was born on Wednesday, August 20, 1941 in St. Joseph and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Sarita was a great mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She thought the world of her only grandchild, Whitney. Her life became even sweeter when Whitney gave her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jessie Nielsen, Jr.; parents Willard and Bessie Jones; and two brothers, Willard Jones, Jr. and Eugene Jones.
Survivors include her daughter Dee Dee Cooper and her husband Randy of Monterey; granddaughter Whitney Hedrick and her husband David of Ferriday; four great-grandchildren, Reece Hedrick, Ella Grace Hedrick, Kaitlyn Hedrick, and Lauren Boudreaux and her husband Blake; great-great-granddaughter Brooklyn Boudreaux; four siblings, Ruth Ratcliff of Walker, Joye Denny and her husband Buck of Vidalia, Melvin Jones and his wife Pat of Augusta, GA and Cathy Metz and her husband Buddy of St. Francesville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Blake Boudreaux, David Marchbanks, Dennis Anderson, Jesse Mathes, Steven Mathes, and Tom Langlois.
Honorary pallbearers were Edward Ratcliff, John Metz, Mel Jones, and Phil Phillips.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to either Aiden's Light, PO Box 401 Monterey, LA 71354 or Jimmy Swaggart Ministries - 8919 World Ministry Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70810.
John Turner
Funeral services for Deacon John 'Danny Boy' Turner were held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Fairchild chapel in Houston, Texas with Rev. Richard Jones officiating. Interment followed at Houston Memorial Gardens under the direction of Bill Clair Family Funeral Home.
John was born March 2, 1954 to Margorie Turner and Joe Branch in Pineville and passed away Nov. 10, 2019. He delivered newspapers for the Concordia Sentinel for many years before moving to Texas. He was raised in Ferriday with the love and guidance of Jessie Lee White and attended Ferriday High School
He became a deacon at St. Reed Baptist Church in Ferriday under the leadership of Bisphop Justin Connor. John would sing and move you with the gospel of God when he felt the spirit. He was later ordained Deacon of New Vision Church under the leadership of Rev. Richard Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jessie Lee White; siblings, bobby Neil Turner, Lester Anderson Jr., Jessie Mae Johnson, Dorothy Cooks.
Survivors include Patricia Ann Turner, Christine Turner, James Curtis Turner and Doris Turner, Clemon Turner and Joyce Turner Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
