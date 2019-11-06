Mary Lee Hall
Funeral services for Mary Lee Atwell Hall were held Monday, November 4, 2019, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Rev. Brian Monehan officiating. Graveside services followed at New Cedron Cemetery, Vowels Mills, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Mrs Hall was born August 25, 1939 in Pineville and passed away October 31, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
_________
James Edward 'Bill' Blaney
Funeral services for James Edward "Bill" Blaney, 74, of Vidalia, were held Monday, November 4, 2019, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
James Edward "Bill" Blaney was born on Tuesday, October 9, 1945 in Ferriday, and passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Ferriday. Bill was a native of Cash Bayou and was a member of Abundant Life Church. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley Blaney and Opal Metcalf Blaney; grandson James Edward Blaney Brixey and two brothers, Kenneth Blaney and Gerald Blaney.
Survivors include Linda Mae Blaney of Vidalia; daughter Rebecca Faye Garner and her husband Gary of Baton Rouge; daughter Wendy Lee Blaney of Vidalia; son Jaime Huff and Amy Hedricks of Coushatta; daughter Dora Emfinger and her husband David of Vidalia; 13 grandchildren, Andy Blaney, Cindy Brixey, Randy Brixey, Kristina Lee, Shannon Owens, Justin Emfinger, Celeste Emfinger, Reagan Huff, Gavin Huff, Mia Huff, and Ella Rose Huff; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles D. Blaney of Natchez, MS and Ronnie Blaney of Vidalia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers were Justin Emfinger, Randy Brixey, Kippy Blaney, Boo Blaney, Kenny Blaney, and William Rinehart..
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health Care in Vidalia.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________
Rosemary T. Kiser
Funeral services for Rosemary Kiser, 93, of Ridgecrest, were held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Bro. Dennis Baker and Denny Braswell officiating. Interment followed at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Cemetery in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Rosemary was born in Natchez, MS on July 25, 1926 and passed away peacefully at her home on November 3, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Ridgecrest and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Rosemary and her husband enjoyed traveling and camping. She had a strong spirit and strong love for her family. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, and card games with her church ladies.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Roy Kiser, Sr.; son, Roy Charles Kiser, Jr., great-grandson, Cam Fairbanks; parents, Willie and Cora Thornburg, and three brothers, Norman, Frank and J.C. Thornburg.
She is survived by daughter, Joy K. Vestal of Jonesville and daughter, Jen K. Oxley and husband, Jerry of Jonesville; grandchildren, Rowdy Sewell and wife Marion of Ruston, Candy Fairbanks of Jonesville, Derek Johnson and wife Kristen of Jena, Kyle Johnson and wife Rose of Alexandria, Kala Staton and husband Jimmie of Prairieville and Tiffany Mannino and husband Matthew of Baton Rouge; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Rowdy Sewell, Derek Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Hunter Key, Clay Fairbanks and Steve Edwards. To leave an online condolence please visit www.youngsfh.com.
