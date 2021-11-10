Frank Fleming Jr.
Funeral services for Frank ‘Cowboy’ Fleming Jr., age 79, of Pineville, will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Second Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1910 Harris Street, Alexandria, with Pastor Rodney McNeal officiating. Mr. Fleming passed away on October 27, 2021. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Immediately after the service, burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 215 Mason Street, Pineville. Repass, after burial service, will be held at Second Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Mr. Fleming was born July 14, 1942, in Vidalia to Sarah Arrington Fleming and Frank Fleming. He graduated from Sevier High School in Ferriday and was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by one daughter, Vernell Veronica Fleming; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
_________________________________
Ralph Wayne Nolan
Graveside service for Ralph Wayne Nolan, Sr. 77, of Sicily Island, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, Nolan Family Cemetery: 467 Taunton Loop Rd Jonesville, with Bro. Chad Franklin officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ralph was born on Sunday, February 20, 1944, in Wisner, and passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Ralph was a loving husband of 56 years, 10 months, and 23 days. He was an amazing father to four boys and a grandfather to 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three soon-to-be great-grandchildren. Ralph was a graduate of Block High School and a Vietnam War Veteran. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years when he was honorably discharged and presented with a Bronze Star in 1968. Ralph worked in the Oil Industry for 48 years and retired as a roughneck in 2008. He loved to hunt and fish. Ralph spent the majority of his retirement outdoors and with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Edgar Nolan and Susie Adelia Williams Nolan; brother, David "Nubb" Nolan; two sisters, Reba Nolan Allen and Laura Jeanette Nolan; and son, Brandy B. Nolan.
Ralph leaves behind his wife, Glinda Sue Mott Nolan of Sicily Island; sister, Rita Crooks and her husband Johnnie of Shreveport; brother, William E. “Bill” Nolan and his wife Carrie of Jonesville; three sons, Ralph Wayne Nolan, Jr. of Jonesville, Ben Nolan and his wife Nichelle Nolan, and Raegan Nolan of Sicily Island; honorary daughter, Dena Michelle Adams; grandsons, Ethan Nolan and Dylan Nolan; granddaughter, Hanna Ricks and her husband Dilan; grandsons, Tanner Nolan, Christopher Nolan, Harley Nolan, William Nolan, Gabriel Nolan, Jonathan Adams, and Nicholas Hale and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Cassidy Nolan; grandsons, Devin Davis and Nathan Preece; granddaughters, Alayia Davis, Keashia Davis, and Janeya Davis; grandson, Junior Davis; nine great-grandchildren, and three soon-to-be. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Ralph as pallbearers are Jonathan Adams, Ethan Nolan, Dylan Nolan, Harley Nolan, William Nolan, Gabriel Nolan, Dilan Ricks, and Ben Nolan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Nolan and Tanner Nolan.
The family will receive friends at The Nolan's Home at 1764 Ratcliff Rd Sicily Island, 71368 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________________
Brad Young
Funeral services for Brad Young, 52, of Monterey, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Lismore Baptist Church with Bro. Glenn Young and Bro. Ken Gilmore officiating. Interment will follow at Young Family Cemetery in Eva, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Lismore Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 10, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
