Myra Geraldine McMillin Lawrence
Funeral services for Myra Geraldine McMillin Lawrence, 81 of Sandy Lake, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home, Jena, with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Woodland Cemetery in Jena, under the direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home.
Geraldine or Jody as her family lovingly called her was born November 18, 1939, in Jonesville, to Alvin and Myra McMillin, Sr., and passed from this life to her everlasting home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria.
Jody graduated from Block High School in 1957 and Concordia Parish Trade School where she learned clerical skills. She went on from there to have a long career as a social caseworker for the State Office of Family Support until she retired. She married the love of her life Donald Lawrence September 8, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Lawrence of 54 ½ years, and her brother Gilbert McMillin.
She is survived by her son Greg Lawrence of Ruston; her sister Vickie Brooks and husband Billy of Pineville; her brother Donald McMillin of Jonesville; her sister-in-law Linda McMillin of Monterey, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She would spend her weekends traveling to cheer on LSU football with Donald and Greg. She also loved to work in her yard.
Those honoring Geraldine as pallbearers were Jason McMillin, Jesse McCaughey, Bronson Morgan, Curtis Murray, and Layton Strebeck. Honorary pallbearers were Donald McMillin and Billy Brooks.
A special thank you to the many wonderful people who provided daily care and comfort over the past two years.
_________________
Annie Mae Garland Sturgis
July 12, 1923 – November 13, 2021
Services for Annie Mae Garland Sturgis, 98, of Waterproof, who died Saturday November 13, 2021 were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday November 17, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Denny Braswell officiating.
Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sturgis was born July 12, 1923, in Natchez, MS the daughter of James A. Garland and Martha Edith Lineback Garland.
She worked hard her entire life and was a spitfire.
Mrs. Sturgis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer J. Sturgis; son, Jamelle Sturgis; grandson, James Gayle Sturgis; brothers, Charles Edgar Orcutt, and James Oscar Garland; and sisters, Mazie Dunham Smith, and Betty Jean Skaggs.
Survivors include, daughters, Doris McDaniel of San Bernardino, CA, Ginger Dale Sturgis Bolyer of Ferriday; son David C. Ola of Waterproof; grandchildren, Edward J. Bolyer, Jr. and wife Betty; Dorsan Bolyer Boyter and husband Charles, Sandra Sturgis Sprinkle and husband, Travis; Veronica Sturgis Boren, and husband Jim; James Scott McDaniel and wife Michelle; Antionette Ola White, and Donna Marie Ola; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers were Matt Mulvihill, Jay Sturgis, Stephanie Sturgis Walker, Ali Brownell, Daryl Walker, Michael Brownell, Donna Ola and Cavin Greer.
