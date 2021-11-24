Patricia Ann Taylor Emfinger
Funeral services for Patricia Ann "Pat" Taylor Emfinger, 64, of Ferriday, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday tentatively on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. until service time, please check our website for updates or with a family member.
Anna Belle Williams Higgs
Graveside service for Anna Belle Williams Higgs, 93, of Vidalia, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Born in Smiths’ Creek, KY, on Thursday, March 15, 1928, Anna passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, in Centerville, MS.
Anna was a member of the Vidalia United Methodist Church for years and previously worked in the Concordia Tax Assessor’s office. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Higgs; her parents, Ernest A. Williams and Gertie Lee Williams; two sisters, Ruth Williams Gavitt and Carma D. Coil; two brothers, Jesse M. Williams and James Jackson Williams; and infant sibling, Frances Lee Williams.
Anna leaves behind her son, Gary Higgs and his wife Mignonne of Gloster, MS; daughter, Vicki Ann Palumbo and her husband Michael Rigo Palumbo of Coronado, CA; two granddaughters, Tory Carroll Patterson and her husband Ryan of San Diego, CA and Kelli Patricia Carroll of Lubbock, TX; grandson, Jeffrey James Higgs of Baton Rouge; two great-grandsons, Patrick Sterling Patterson and Ryan Montgomery Patterson both of San Diego, CA; sister, Geneva J. Stallard of Chicago, IL; and brother, Carl H. Williams of Smiths' Creek KY. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
King George (K.G.) Watkins
Funeral services for King George "K. G." Watkins, 93, of Ferriday, were held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial followed at Beulah Christian Church Cemetery in Frogmore.
Mr. Watkins, son of Henry Clay and Bell Ross Watkins, was born in Monterey, on June 12, 1928, and died at the Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville, on November 12, 2021.
He is survived by two sons, Kirfred G. Watkins and his wife, Patsy of Marksville and L. C. Green and his wife, Pauline of San Bernardino, CA; one sister, Drusilla Johnson of Phoenix, CA; two grandchildren, IJene' Watkins of Norfork, VA; and Kirfred G. Watkins, II; one great-grandchild, Keegan G. Watkins both of Austin, TX.
A.J. Vangilder
Funeral services for A.J. Vangilder, 78, of West Monroe, were held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
A.J. was born on Sunday, April 4, 1943, in Marmaduke, AR, and passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his home in West Monroe. He was a lifelong farmer and loved going to his grandkid's sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie B. Vangilder and Lillie Mae Campbell Vangilder.
A.J. leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Patricia Vangilder of West Monroe; three daughters, Tresea Vangilder of West Monroe, Robin Vangilder Booth and her husband Troy of West Monroe, and Jana Ingram and her husband Dr. Kevin Ingram of Vidalia; son, Jason Vangilder and his wife Isabel of Little Rock, AR; sister, Rhonda Linam and her husband Mike of Wynne, AR; four brothers, Wayne Vangilder and his wife Beverly of St. Louis, MO, Bill Vangilder and his wife Sandra of Paragould, AR, Tommy Vangilder and his wife Judy of Jonesboro, AR, and Max Vangilder and his wife Diane of Swartz; two grandsons, Austin Booth and Josh Ingram; two granddaughters, Heather Wallace and her husband Chad and Alexis Booth; and two great-grandchildren, Cade Wallace and Caroline Wallace.
Those honoring A.J. as pallbearers were Austin Booth, Josh Ingram, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Troy Booth, Chad Wallace, and Cecil Parker.
Honorary pallbearers were Willard Kasell, Bert Taunton, Joe King, Terry Guillory, Martin Nelson, Richard Crews, Kenny Brown, Jim Braucht, and Roger Carter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the alzheimersassociation.org.
