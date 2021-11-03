Funeral services for Richard Lee Bass, Sr. 83, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Ritchie Barrett. Interment will follow at Harrisonburg Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Richard was born on Wednesday, March 9, 1938, in Wallace Ridge, and passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Jonesville. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
___________________
Mack Allen Knapp
Funeral services for Mack Allen Knapp, Jr., 37, of Denham Springs, were held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Clayton Apostolic Church with Rev. Joel Ritchey and Rev. Melton Rushing officiating. Interment followed at the Cowan Family Cemetery in Clayton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mack was born on Monday, November 7, 1983, in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home.
______________________
TERRI RENE’ OLDS MERRIETT
August 31, 1962 – October 31, 2021
Funeral services for Terri Olds Merriett, age 59, of St. Joseph, were held Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Visitation began at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church in St. Joseph, with Rev. Harry Boyd officiating and Rev. Donald Scott providing special remarks. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.
Terri died suddenly early Sunday, October 31, 2021, at home.
She was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 31, 1962, and had lived most of her life in St. Joseph. She was a loving Christian of the Baptist faith. Terri was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother. Terri also greatly adored and loved her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.R. “Shorty” Olds.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Todd Merriett of St. Joseph; son, Christopher Merriett; mother, Betty Jean Vinson Stapp; two sisters, Betty Ann Olds Rayford (Rob) and Jeana K. Olds Tucker (Rudy); niece, Elizabeth Rayford Bossier (Phillip); nephews, Bobby Rayford, Jared Tucker (Courtney), and Wade Tucker (Ashlyn); five great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Jared Tucker, Bobby Rayford, Wade Tucker, Phillip Bossier, Craig Keyes, and Robert Lee.
Honorary pallbearers were Jack Morgan, James “Ricky” Jones, Mike Vinson, and Tim Gregory.
