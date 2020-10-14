Donald Duane Hodges
Donald Duane Hodges, 82, of Ferriday, was born on March 20, 1938 in Licking, MO and passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2020.
____________________
Julian Dennis Nichols
Services for Mr. Julian Dennis Nichols were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Wallace Ridge Pentecostal Church, in Jonesville, with Darrell Black, Jess Horton, and Reverend Tyler Stevison officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball.
Julian Dennis Nichols, age 65, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
Dennis was an avid hunter throughout his lifetime. He spent 49 years of his life working in the oil field. You could find him at home tinkering around his shop or riding the grandkids on the four-wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Azeline Nichols.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Georgia Hughes Nichols; two sons, Justin Dennis Nichols of Columbia, MO and Jonathon Keith Nichols and wife Charlotte of Jonesville; grandchildren, Makayla Nichols, Ethan Nichols, Tatum Nichols, and Beau Landry Nichols; sister, Saundra Dianne King; sister, Cynthia Kay Herman; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve included Casey Ashley, Dustin Tillman, Elliot McCann, Tom Smith, Andrew Clem, Thomas Boyler, Jamie Nichols, and Ethan Nichols.
Honorary Pallbearers were Billy Kimball, Peanut Sellers, Jess Horton, William Smith, Billy Harris, Chad Smith, Beau Landry Nichols, Quentin Smith, and Derek Wiggins.
________________________
Lanell Skipper
Graveside services for Lanell Skipper, 81, of Jackson, LA were held Monday, October 12, 2020, at Legion Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Skipper officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lanell Skipper was born on Monday, January 2, 1939 in Lamesa, TX and passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.
_________________________
Linda Gail Sevin
Memorial services for Linda Gail Sevin, 75, of Natchez, MS were held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Youngs Funeral Home in Vidalia under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Linda Gail Sevin was born on Tuesday, October 2, 1945 in Natchez, MS and passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Meadville Convalescent Center, Meadville MS.
