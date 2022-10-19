James Raymond Kelly
Funeral services for James Raymond Kelly, 71, of Ferriday, were held Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lake St. John Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Raymond was born on Friday, May 18, 1951, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Ferriday. He was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church, known as "Wooohooo", and loved the Lord. Raymond loved to hunt and golf and was a member of Panola Woods Country Club Men's Golf. He was the most loving and outgoing man ever, and never met a stranger. Raymond was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was reunited with his parents, Julius Ray Kelly and Christine Moffett Kelly, and brother, Glynn Ray Kelly.
Raymond leaves behind his wife, Jeri Sue Tosspon Kelly of Ferriday; sons, Jamie Kelly of West Monroe, Russell Kelly of Sterlington, and Brent Tosspon and his wife Haley of Natchez, MS; daughter, Valerie Tosspon of Wildsville; sisters, Patsy Micheau and her husband Glenn of Monterey, and Carolyn Beach and her husband Gary of Bastrop; brother-in-law, Rob Smith and his wife Karla of Baton Rouge; grandson, Gabriel Kelly of Sterlington; granddaughter, Serenity Kelly of Sterlington; grandson, Grayson Tosspon of Natchez, MS; granddaughters, Rosalie Tate Tosspon of Natchez, MS and Andie Katherine Tosspon of Natchez, MS; nieces and nephews, Corey Jones, Chris Jones, Josh Beach, Kelli Beach, Brittany Kelly, Danielle Kelly, Kelsey Gresham, and Andrew Smith; and beloved best friend, Ellie.
Those honored as pallbearers were Corey Jones, Chris Jones, Josh Beach, Jamie McCartney, Travis Brown, and Rusty Jackson.
Honorary pallbearer was Phil Lindley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lake St. John Baptist Church.
Christopher Howard King
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Lake St. John Baptist Church with Bro Mark Richardson officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time.
Christopher Howard King, a resident of Lake St. John died at his family home at the age of 62 on August 14th, 2022. He is survived by his sister Connie King Moore and her husband Doug of Start; his niece Nikki King and her husband Jeremiah of Winnsboro; his nephew Will Hawsey and his wife Cecily of Strongsville, Oh; his cousins Chuck King of Lead, SD, Stacy King of St. Francisville, Carey King and his wife Amber of Baton Rouge, Jay Godfrey, Natchez MS and Ray Chadderdon and his wife Barbara of Georgetown, TX, Candy Estes of Vicksburg, MS, Micky Chadderdon and his wife Debbie of Frisco, TX, Chad Campbell of Safety Harbor, FL, Larry Campbell of Everett, WA, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Betty King of Lake St. John.
Chris grew up on the lake where he, his sister, cousins, and friends spent many memorable summers fishing and exploring all there was to do at the lake. As an adult, Chris worked in the offshore oil industry from the Louisiana Gulf to the North Sea, as a United States Merchant Marine. Chris was an avid hunter going to many places in search of all types of big game that were proudly displayed in his house for all his friends to see. After several years in the oil industry, he returned home to help with the long-term care of his elderly parents who he cherished and missed greatly after their passing. A carpenter by trade, he started a business to repair piers and pressure wash buildings. When he wasn’t working, he was a fisherman who knew how and where to catch them on Lake St. John, often sharing his good catches with his family and neighbors. Chris was a good friend to folks on the lake whom he would help with various jobs around their houses. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family. He loved to joke around with his friends and would never hesitate to lend a helping hand when needed.
Duard Ray Paris
Funeral services for Duard Ray Paris, 85, of Eva, were held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Eva United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Daniel Cole, Rev. Bobby Ratcliff and Rev. Jack Knapp officiating. Interment followed at Eva United Pentecostal Church Cemetery under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Duard Ray Paris, was born on Thursday, April 15, 1937, to Wesley and Zadie Paris. Ray was a member of Eva United Pentecostal Church. He was a man who worked his whole life and knew what a hard day’s work was. Ray was a man that loved to work with his hands in his yard and garden, from flowers to fruits and vegetables he had a green thumb. Above all, he loved his family and his Lord. For those that knew him and loved him, Ray made a lasting impact with the love he gave.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Zadie Paris; his two brothers, Lloyd Paris and his wife Catherine, Donald Paris and his wife Pat; his sister Geneva Paris Sistrunk and her husband Riley; granddaughter Amy Matthews; two great-grandchildren, James Norris Creel and Remi LaKaye Creel.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 59 years, Martha Paris of Eva; son, Bobby Paris and his wife Tina of Venus, TX; daughter, Katie Ray of Monterey; nine grandchildren, Miranda Elliot of Jena, Shay Coleman Creel and her husband Ken of Harrisonburg, Briston Paris of Madison, MS, Alison Paris Reyes and her husband Julio of Vidalia, Jaycee Paris Duncan and her husband Riley of Harrisonburg, Levi Timms, Cody Eans and his wife Shelley, Carley Timms, and Nikki Timms all of Venus, TX; seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Sawyer, Kassie, Kaylen, Gia, Wyatt, and Stratton.
Pallbearers were Lance Humphries, Riley Duncan, Mark Creed, Callie Howard, James Elliot, Ken Creel, Dewayne Paris, and Roy Hebron.
Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Tiffee, Sandra Tiffee, and Delayne Bush.
Walter Pete Edward Whittington
Funeral services for Walter "Pete" Edward Whittington, 76, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church Chapel with Bro. Ronald Hall and Bro. Matthew Hutto officiating. Interment followed at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Pete was born on Saturday, May 11, 1946, in Wisner, and passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Nacogdoches, TX. He worked for Concordia Parish as a teacher, school bus driver, police officer, and was a police officer for Vidalia Police Department. Pete loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was reunited with his parents, Walter Whittington and Marie Byrnes Whittington, and sister, Lynette Whittington Baker.
Pete leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Hilda Ezell Whittington of Ferriday; daughter, Kim Cowan and her husband Stephen of Hemphill, TX; sons, Bo Whittington and his wife Connie of Deville, Jim Whittington and his wife Virginia of Orange, TX, and Daryle Whittington and his wife Traci of Vicksburg, MS; brothers, Ronald Whittington and his wife Sherry of Ferriday, and Donald Whittington of Ferriday; sister, Jeanette Krodel and her husband Mike of Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
