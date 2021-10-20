Connie Green McDonough
Funeral arrangements are incomplete for Connie Green McDonough of Vidalia, LA are incomplete at this time. Please check www.youngsfh.com.
____________________________
Frank Joseph Woodruff Jr.
June 26, 1952 Oct. 15, 2021
Funeral services for Frank Joseph Woodruff, Jr. 69, of Ferriday, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 from New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bishop Justin Conner will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Woodruff, son of Frank Joseph and Queenie Redvine Woodruff, was born in Ferriday and died at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother of Ferriday; one son, Fredrick Newbill of Lafayette; four brothers, Ronald Woodruff of New Orleans, Johnnie "Rip" Woodruff, Donald Woodruff, Keith Woodruff; four sisters, Corean Miller, Alma Nellon and her husband, John, Joyce Martin and her husband, Eddie Lee all of Ferriday, Veronica W. Shavers and her husband Steven of Jacksonville, FL; one aunt, JoAnn Smith and her husband, Charles of Ferriday; one uncle, Stafford Redvine and his wife, Willie of Natchez, MS.
Mr. Woodruff is preceded in death by his wife, Shelly Nix Woodruff; his father and one sister, Margarete Woodruff.
COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
__________________
Mary Nell Hawkins McDonald
September 5, 1926 – October 16, 2021
A graveside service for Mrs. Mary Nell Hawkins McDonald, age 95, was held at 2 p.m., October 17, 2021, at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, with Bro. Johnny Wilkins officiating under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.
Mrs. McDonald passed away at her home Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Newellton. She was born September 5, 1926, in Tensas Parish.
________________________
Robert McIntire Richey, MD
Robert McIntire Richey, MD, age 64, of Simpsonville, SC, husband of Cindy Farrar Richey, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville.
Born in Ferriday, he was the son of the late Verne and Johnnie McIntire Richey.
He was a graduate of Ferriday High School, where he was a track and basketball letterman, honor graduate, and served as a Key Club International trustee. Bob was a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he served as Student Body President from 1978-1979. He was a graduate of Tulane University Medical School, where he received the Owl Club Award (Outstanding Tulane Intern). Bob completed his residency at University of South Carolina Medical School, Columbia, SC, where he was Chief Resident from 1991-1992.
His love for the Lord and his family were superior. As a Board-Certified Physician of Internal Medicine in 1992, Bob loved practicing medicine. He had a genuine passion of caring for his patients. He practiced for eight years in DeQuincy and twenty years in Florence, SC. At the time of his passing, he was a practicing physician with Prisma Health.
In his spare time, he enjoyed vegetable gardening.
He is survived by wife Cindy Richey; sons, Thomas Farrar Richey (Amal), Robert "Bob" McIntire Richey, Jr. (Jessica), John Alexander Richey (Eliza); three grandchildren, Caroline Farrar Richey, Audrey Gabrielle Richey, Robert McIntire Richey, III, "Mac", and soon-to-be born Jacks Richey; brothers, John V. Richey, MD of Ferriday, Thomas H. Richey, MD of Zachary and Daniel W. Richey, JD of Baton Rouge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine A. Richey Devall.
A Graveside Service was held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in Cannon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
_______________________
Marie Cecilia Zuccaro Perkins
1925 –2021
Marie Cecilia Zuccaro Perkins, 96, died at her home, Shields Town House, in Natchez, Mississippi on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., in Kuehnle Hall, followed by interment at the Natchez City Cemetery.
Marie Perkins was born in Natchez, MS on August 14, 1925, to Joseph Stephen and Marie Cecilia Kincke Zuccaro. She graduated from Natchez High School in 1943 and continued her education at LSU in Baton Rouge and at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Marie married William Samuel Perkins on May 21, 1945. Sam Perkins served in the Navy during World War II and in the Korean War. Following his return from duty, they raised four children, William Stephen Perkins, Alan North Perkins, David Ratcliffe Perkins, and Margaret Cecilia Perkins.
In 1958, the family acquired WNAT radio station, the beginning of a lifelong involvement in the broadcasting industry. In 1968, the company became First Natchez Corporation, with the launch of WQNZ, the first 100,000-watt FM radio station in the Miss-Lou area. Marie’s management of a growing broadcast group led her to leadership positions in state and national broadcasting organizations. She led her station, WQNZ, to win Mississippi “Station of the Year”, twice, and won many annual awards for Community Service.
Marie organized and held radiothons to raise money for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. In 1974, she was personally recognized by Danny Thomas for “raising more money, per capita, in a single event than any other project for St Jude Hospital-Memphis, in the nation”. The tradition of fundraising for St. Jude, continues today under the leadership of her daughter, Margaret Perkins, President and CEO of Listen Up Y’all Media, the successor company to First Natchez Radio Group.
In 1974, Marie received an Abe Lincoln Merit Award, by the Southern Baptist Radio and Television Commission. The award was given for “an innovative approach to community programming, that made her station part of the cure, rather than part of the problem of public apathy”.
In 1975, she was named Outstanding Mississippian, by Governor William Waller.
In 1992, she received the Athena Award as “Woman of the Year”, by the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce, for decades of contributions to the community. In 2006, she was recognized by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A lifelong Roman Catholic and member of St. Mary Basilica, Marie served on and chaired many church boards in service to historic preservation and the operations of St. Mary, as well as service on the advisory board of Mississippi Today, the statewide weekly Catholic newspaper. She was also a member of the boards of Historic Natchez Foundation, Pilgrimage Garden Club, Deposit Guaranty Bank and Community Hospital and the Natchez City Cemetery. Marie was also a member of The Colonial Dames of America and The Garden Club of America.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Samuel Perkins; sons, Alan North Perkins and David Ratcliffe Perkins; brothers, Joseph Stephen Zuccaro Jr., Anthony Edward Zuccaro and her respective sisters-in-law, Faye Cade Zuccaro and Nell Kaiser Zuccaro. She was also preceded in death by the dear, longtime Perkins’ housekeeper, Alberta Ivory.
She is survived by her son, William Stephen Perkins and wife, Martha Langley Perkins; daughter, Margaret Cecilia Perkins and partner, Rene Adams; grandchildren and spouses Robert Langley and Doro Jeffrey of Atlanta, Georgia, Scott Langley Jeffrey of Washington, D.C., and David Langley and Tiff Jeffrey of Walnut Creek, California; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Langley Jeffrey and Samuel Langley Jeffrey of Atlanta, Georgia.
Margaret and Stephen would like to offer their thanks, love and appreciation to the indefatigable Rene’ Adams and Donna Ivory, the Deaconess Hospice team of Courtney Wyles, David Thames, and to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs. Special thanks to Marie’s friend and longtime companion, Mary Seals, and to Tosha Thompson and Pat Fleming, for loving care.
Pallbearers will be Philip Carby, Mark Coffey, Kolby Godfrey, Andy Guida, Rosco Kimbro, Robert Jeffrey, Hyde R. Jenkins, and Josh Wells.
The family requests that donations be directed to the Natchez City Cemetery Association or the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
_______________________
Julian Lushute Jr.
Funeral services for Julian Lushute, Jr., 73, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, October, 20, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Father Joseph Vethamanickam officiating, with Liz Brooking doing the readings. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Julian was born on Tuesday, September 7, 1948 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Alexandria. He spent many years as a Welding Instructor, teaching young adults how to weld. Julian was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and was an accomplished archery competitor, winning numerous competitions. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of F&AM Lodge # 390.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian "Jewel" Lushute, Sr. and Maxine Roberts Lushute and brother, Phillip Lushute.
Julian leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Betty Carolyn B. Lushute of Ferriday; son, Jason Lushute and his wife Jodi of Clayton; two sisters, Martha Maxine Lushute and Sharon Elaine Landrum; sister-in-law, Linda Lushute; niece, Anna Lushute Price; nephew, Macky Lushute; and fur baby, Winnie.
Pallbearers were Mark Zimmerman, Bobby Creel, Kenny House, Steve Minton, Steve Minton, Jr., Curt Crawford, and Blane Breland.
Honorary pallbearers were Quenten Mathews, Jimmy Jernigan, Thomas Freeman, Buck Andrews, and Charles Wood..
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Concordia PAWS or Adams County Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.