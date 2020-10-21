Barbara Paul DePrato
Barbara Paul DePrato, 62, of Ferriday, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Alexandria. A Catholic Mass was held Friday, October 16, 2020 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Ferriday, with Father John Pardue officiating. A second service was held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Era Baptist Church, Monterey, with Rev. Dustin Davis officiating. Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria was in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was born February 5, 1958 in Ferriday, to Clay and Willidene Paul.
She is survived by her husband, Jay DePrato; daughter, Roxanne Owens Jennings; son, Clay Owens; step-daughter, Stephanie Primeaux (Keith); and eight grandchildren, Allie Grace Jennings, Abigail Jennings, Aiden Jennings, Jaden Owens, McKaliegh Owens, Keegan Owens, Cole Primeaux and Jolie Primeaux. She is also survived by her brothers, Don Paul, Marcus Paul (Sue); sisters, Teresa Williams (Neil), Olivia Duplessis, Evette Cross (Steve) and Sarah Mills (Chris).
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Vala Paul.
Pallbearers were Paul Mathis, Brent Burley, Blake Burley, Steve Cross, Chris Mills, and Neil Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were Jeff DePrato, Keith Primeaux, David Phelps, Darrell Reid, Blair Wilson and Joe Dalrymple.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
__________________________________
Herbert Christopher Douglas
Graveside service for Herbert Christopher Douglas, Sr., 84, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lula Baptist Church Cemetery , under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Herbert was born on Tuesday, July 7, 1936 in Bentonia, MS and passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Ferriday. He spent his time as a brick mason working on homes around the Miss-Lou. Herbert taught his kids a lot of things, but the most important one was "make it happen mentality". Herbert was level headed, never bragged nor spoke low of himself or anyone. He thought he was never too old to accomplish something. He was the toughest man, but was also very humble and kind. He will dearly be missed by his kids, family, and friends.
He is reunited with the love of his life, Julia Faith Douglas; parents, John Wesley Douglas and Vinidra Covey Douglas; brothers, J.W, Douglas and Robert Douglas; sister, Marie Rushing; and brother, Earnest Douglas.
Herbert leaves behind his family to cherish his memory, his daughters, Sheila Lewis and her husband Wayland, Cathy Culbertons and her husband Wade; son, Wesley E. Douglas, Sr. and his wife Honey; brothers, James Douglas and his wife Jan and Aubrey Douglas; sisters, Mary Douglas and Barbara Douglas; 21 grandchildren, R.D., Victoria, Blaise, Michael, Devin, Jeremy, Jessica, Reagan, Victoria, Lauren, Thomas, Allie, Christopher, Paige, Luke, Colby, Brittany, Welsey, Jack, John, and Katilina; and 26 and 1/2 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
__________________________
James ‘Red’ McNew
James “Red” McNew, born April 20, 1934 in Lake, Mississippi, passed away in Shreveport on October 17, 2020 at the age of 86.
A long-time resident of Ferriday, Red was an all-state quarterback at Ferriday High School.
In 1976, Red was inducted into Northwestern State Hall of Fame, Previously, he had been named All-Gulf States Conference as both quarterback and safety in 1955-56. He played minor league baseball for the San Francisco Giants.
Red served as an alderman for the town of Ferriday.
He was instrumental in the development and construction of Panola Woods Country Club and served as its first president. He was active in the organization of Huntington School and served on its first board. He also was a real estate appraiser with major works including I-49 and the Vidalia Riverfront.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Min Hendrixson and step-father, Holly Hendrixson, Jr.
Red is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Burford McNew; sons, Mike McNew of Irving, Texas, and William “Scooter” McNew and wife Carmen of Monroe; a daughter, Mindy Baldwin and husband Michael of Austin, Texas. In addition, Red is survived by three grandchildren, Hannah McNew of New York City, Matthew Baldwin of Austin, Texas, and Ginger Baldwin of Austin, Texas, and his sister, Holly Martien and her husband Sam of Bossier City.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests any memorials be made to Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
