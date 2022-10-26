Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, were held Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Brother James King officiating.
Mickey King was born on Tuesday, September 29, 1953, in Ferriday, and passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez.
________________________
Leonard Leroy Sweeney
Services for Leonard " Leroy" Sweeney, 78 of Ferriday are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Leroy Sweeney was born on Monday, December 20, 1943, in Franklin, TN and passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center.
_______________________
Judy Enete Sanson
Funeral services for Judy Enete Sanson, 83 of Jonesville, were held Monday, October 24, 2022, at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Jonesville with Bro. Mark Armstrong officiating. Interment followed at Jena Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Mrs. Sanson was born on Thursday, January 19, 1939, in Jonesville, and passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Jonesville.
_________________
Funeral services for Isaac Ray Micheau, 62, of St. Joseph were held Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Ray was born on January 2, 1960 in Natchez, MS and passed away Saturday, Oct. 22 after a battle with cancer.
____________________
Za'Vonta Washington
Services for Za'Vonta Malik Washington, 26, of Clayton, who died on October 13, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Rising Sun Baptist Church in Clayton, with Pastor Don Lucas officiating under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Burial will follow immediately after service in the Ferriday Cemetery in Ferriday.
