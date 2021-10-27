Mike Carraway
Mike Carraway was born on Wednesday, December 24, 1958, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ray Carraway; granddaughter, Charlee Estis; and sister, Becky Carraway.
Mike leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Donna Carraway; two daughters, Sarah Armstrong and her husband Blair and Rachal Carraway; mother, Maxine Carraway all of Vidalia; five grandchildren, Eden Armstrong, Noah Armstong, Lily Claire Armstrong, Emory Estis, and Ezra Armstrong; and two sisters, Mona Armstrong of Bogue Chitto, MS and Jackie Ashley and her husband Thomas of Crosby, MS.
Theresa Ann Johnson
Celebration of Life for Theresa Ann Johnson, 37 of Monterey, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Sunnyside Bed and Breakfast in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Theresa Johnson was born on Tuesday, September 4, 1984, in Ferriday and passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Maxwell Breithaupt Sr.
Survivors include her husband Denny Johnson of Monterey; son William Lee Johnson of Monterey; daughter Katie Lynn Johnson of Monterey; mother Marie Greer James and her husband Kevin of Monterey; brother John Maxwell Breithaupt Jr. of Natchez, MS and sister Jennifer Archer of Natchez, MS.
Mary Constance ‘Connie’ Green McDonough
Born February 7, 1941, in Ferriday, died October 19, 2021, in Jackson, Mississippi. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Anthony McDonough, Sr.; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Green, Sr. (Lorraine Lowe “Jack” Green) of Ferriday; brothers, Ben Lamar Green, Jr., Joseph Harding Green, James Roy Green, Jack Frazier Green and Charles Murray Green; sisters Marion Lowe Green Love, Martha Louise Green Green, and Patsy Ruth Green.
Survived by daughter Mary Kate Varner and husband Thad; son William Anthony McDonough, Jr.; grandchildren Thad Whatley Varner, Jr., Edwin McDonough “Win” Varner, John Hallet “Jack” Varner, Anna Katherine McDonough, and Camille Constance McDonough; sister, Margaret Green Oatley.
Connie was a graduate of Ferriday High School and the University of Louisiana, Monroe with a Masters in Library Science. A member of Phi Mu Sorority, the Natchez Garden Club, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and The Ladies Tuesday Morning Bible Study Group. Connie was a librarian in the Concordia Parish school system from which she retired after 37 years.
A memorial service was held Monday, October 25, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Joseph Xavier Vethamanickam and Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. A family graveside service followed at Natchez City Cemetery.
Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Mallette and Nurses & Staff 5 North of Baptist Hospital Jackson, Mississippi.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
503 Texas Street
Vidalia, Louisiana 71373
Meghan Diane Welch
Funeral services for Meghan Diane Welch were held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Ruth Baptist Church, Ruth, MS, with Bro. Tim Allred officiating. Burial followed in the Ruth Cemetery, under the direction of Brookhaven Funeral Home.
Ms. Welch, 29, of Hamburg, AR, passed away from this life on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center North in Little Rock, AR. She was born on June 19, 1992, in Ferriday, to Robin Davis Welch and Joseph Allen Welch. Meghan was loved by all that knew her.
Preceding her in death were her father Joseph Welch; grandfathers, Robert Lee Davis Jr. and Robert Welch; great-grandfather Ben Wallace and grandmother Nora Tidwell.
Survivors are her mother, Robin Welch; brother Matt Welch and wife Melissa; nephews Cooper and Jaxen Welch; special cousin and friend Kaitlyn Davis; grandparents, Wayne and Diane Branton; great-grandmother Marie Wallace and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Cody Davis, Chris Davis, John Branton, Don Branton, Matt Welch, and Ben Davis. Honorary pallbearers were Cooper Welch, Jaxen Welch, and Kaitlyn Davis.
In place of flowers, donations can be made to GoFundme.com organized by Diane Branton or go to FB page- Diane Jackson Branton.
