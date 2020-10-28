Barbara Jean Holland
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Holland, 80, of Natchez, MS were held Monday, October 26, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Dr. Brian Monehan and Dr. Anthony Lombard officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Holland was born on Wednesday, May 8, 1940 in Mobile, AL and passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez.
______________________
Brock Ellis Freeman
A celebration of life for Brock Ellis Freeman will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Vidalia Recreational Center, located on Alabama St, Vidalia.
Brock was born in Natchez, MS on October 9, 1979 and passed away at his home in Starks, LA on October 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brenda Freeman and Bennie Freeman (BJ).
Survivors include his brother, Bennie Freeman; fiancée Nora Oden and Godchildren, Jasmine O’Connor and Hailey Oliver, as well as many, many cherished friends.
_________________________
Clarence ‘Papa’ Skipper
Funeral services for Clarence ‘Papa’ Skipper, 59, who died Friday, October, 23, 2020, at his residence in Clayton, surrounded by love one, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday with Pastor Charles G. Chandler officiating.
Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton, under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe.
A walk-thru visitation will be held at the Harvest Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, October 30.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be limited to family members and program participants.
___________________________
Dorothy Lewis Thomas
Dorothy Lewis Thomas, 94, of Ridgeland, MS passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital. Dorothy was born on June 17, 1926 to Giles and Mabel Lewis. She attended schools in Satartia and Goodman. She was married to Sidney Edward Thomas, and they had one son, Edward. They moved to Vidalia, LA after Edward’s death and spent many years actively involved in their community. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Monday, October 19, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS.
____________________________
Janice Bostic
Funeral services for Janice Bostic, 65, of Monterey, were held Monday, October 26, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Pease Cemetery, Larto, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Janice Bostic was born on Thursday, June 16, 1955 in Jonesville and passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. Janice graduated from Huntington School in Ferriday, earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics/ Education at LA Tech and earned a Master's Degree in Home Economics at Northeast Louisiana University. Janice had a passion for teaching. She loved each of her students and her years teaching at Monterey High School were held dearly in her memories.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Allen White; mother Neva LaPrairie White; daughter Jennifer Beth Bostic; four brothers, Richard White, Jr., Adolph "Red" White, Harold "Tony" White and Albert Roy White; two sisters, Gloria "Faye" Traxler and Mary Gonnillini.
She is survived by her husband John Bostic of Monterey; daughter Jillian Joy Bostic of Monroe; sister Joy Beattie and her husband Steve of Madison, MS; brother Jeff White and his wife Joan of Bossier City and sister Judy Cruse of Monroe.
Pallbearers were Steve Beattie, Brad Beattie, Brian Beattie, George Book, Noah White and Chase White.
______________________________
Mack Henry Moore, Sr.
Mack Henry Moore, Sr. was born to the late Bertha Tennant and Jessie Moore on March 12, 1934, in Start and passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was raised in Bastrop, by his aunt, Savannah Griffin. In 1953, he graduated from Morehouse Parish Training School. He attended Grambling College on a football scholarship and was coached by the legendary Eddie Robinson. He graduated from Grambling in May 1957, and he later received his Master of Education Degree from Tuskegee Institute. While at Grambling, he met his college sweetheart, Olar Stamper, whom he married on January 4, 1958.
Beginning in the early 1960’s, he made Ferriday his home. After moving to Ferriday, he became employed with the Concordia Parish School Board where he served as a social studies teacher, assistant track coach, and principal of Sevier High School. He retired in 1988 after serving as principal of Ferriday Junior High School. Upon retirement, he became employed with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department in 1993 and retired in 2008.
He was a member of the National Guard Unit #1087 and advanced through the ranks to E-7. In 1989, this unit was activated and deployed to Saudi Arabia for five months. He retired from the National Guard in 1994. He was an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., which he joined as a student at Grambling. He was also a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, Grambling State University Alumni Association, Louisiana Guardsmen, Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, the American Legion, Knights of Peter Claver, and a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He truly enjoyed watching his grandsons play football on Friday nights, watching college and NFL football on TV, and gardening. Another pastime that gave him particular enjoyment was watching The Andy Griffith Show and Hogan’s Heroes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his Aunt Savannah Griffin.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Olar Moore; one daughter, Aquanetta Lawrence (Eddie), of Ferriday; five sons: Mack Moore, Jr. (Susan), of Dade City, FL, Gregory Moore, Sr. (Rhonda), of Vidalia, Anthony Moore, Sr. (Zuleika), of Monroe, Derrick Moore, Sr. (Kaytra), of Cypress, TX; and Michael Moore, of Ferriday; one sister, Bernadine Aubert, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; one aunt, Hattie Scott, of Monroe; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and close friends.
_____________________________
Mitza Dodge
Graveside service for Mitza Dodge, 57, of Eunice, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mitza Dodge, the daughter of Percy and Doris Dodge of Ridgecrest, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a six month stay in a Nursing Home & Hospice Center.
She is survived by her sister Beverly Keating of Eunice, who she lived with for 10 years after her parents died. She is also survived by a brother Donnie Dodge and sister, Gloria Dodge of Ferriday.
__________________________
Ronnie LaDale Hamilton
Funeral services for Ronnie LaDale Hamilton, 63, of Jonesville, were held Monday, October 26, 2020, at Utility Baptist Church in Jonesville with Bro. Dennis Baker, Bro. Dustin Robertson and Bro. Terry Ross officiating. Internment followed at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Ronnie LaDale Hamilton was born on Monday, July 1, 1957 in Ferriday and passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in Jonesville.
