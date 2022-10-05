William Douglas Johns
A celebration of life for William Douglas "Doug" Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with the Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception to follow in the church fellowship hall.
Doug, age 78 of Pineville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Doug loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Doug was a hard worker and had a heart of gold. When he was a truck driver, he enjoyed driving cross country taking in GOD's beautiful works of art. Doug also enjoyed working in his yard, as well as his neighbor’s yard.
Survivors of Doug include; his loving wife of 60 1/2 years, Paula Johns of Pineville; his sons, Joseph Johns and David Johns both of Pineville; his daughter Tiffany Ellis and husband David Ellis of Denham Springs; his grandchildren, Erin Prince, Justina Conner, Monica Miller, JP Ellis, Carlie Ellis, Olivia Ellis; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Dominic, Jacob, Tristan, Gavin, Kinsley; His siblings, Joan Ferrington of Deville, Beverly Miller of Picayune, MS, Sharon Lutiker of Eros, Wayne Johns and his wife Ruta of Calhoun.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred Johns; his son, Michael Johns; his siblings, Alberta Orr, Gloria Lively, and Steve Johns.
Doug will be missed and never forgotten!!!
Charles Metcalf
Funeral services for Charles "Chuck" Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, were held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Chuck was born on Sunday, May 12, 1957 in Newellton, and passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. He was known by so many as Coach Chuck and Pawpaw Chuck. After 40 years working as a distributor, he retired from Weatherford Artificial Lift System. Chuck had a witty sense of humor and was quick on his toes to cut up and make your stomach hurt from laughing so hard. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed watching LSU sports. More than anything, Chuck loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is reunited with his parents, Marguerite Hartzog Metcalf and Henry Metcalf, Sr.; sisters, Deloris Mize, and Bobbie Jean Skipper; brother, Henry Metcalf, Jr.; and son-in-law, Bryan Pecanty.
Chuck leaves behind his wife, Linda "Susie" Prunty Metcalf of Monterey; son, Charles "Charlie" Metcalf, Jr. and his wife Georgina Graves of Sulphur; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Crouch and her husband Michael of Monterey; son, William "Billy" Metcalf and his wife Alexandra "Ali" Metcalf of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Isabelle "Izzy" Metcalf, Rowan Metcalf, Alexander "Lex" Metcalf, and Helena Metcalf all of Sulphur, Gavin Pecanty, Matt Pecanty, and Layne Crouch all of Monterey; sisters, Martha Sanders and her husband Billy of Waterproof, Beverly Rushing and her husband Charles, Pauline Ross and her husband Buddy, and Elaine Sell all of Oak Grove, and Ritsy Simpson and her husband Dennis of Camden, MS. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Chuck as pallbearers were Randy White, Johnny Smith, Wesley Boyette, Lee Morphis, Larry Crouch, and Ty White.
Barbara Cain Roberts
Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on Saturday, April 27, 1935 in Fairview, and passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She loved her family very much and spending time with them. Barbara will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is reunited with her husband of 67 years, Charles Lee Roberts; sons, Darrell Roberts and Bobby Roberts; parents, Robert Cain and Ruth Corley Cain; sister, Alice Knight; and brothers, Marcus Cain and Eddie Cain.
Barabara leaves behind her daughters, Wendy Roberts and Rhonda Barlow both of Vidalia; granddaughters, Mandy Hancock & and her husband Jim Bob of Sale Creek, TN and Stephanie Lazaroe and her husband Kevin of Madisonville; grandsons, Blake Barlow of Vidalia and Seth Barlow and his wife Jenna of Church Hill, MS; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler and Colin Cupit and Bryce Hancock and Anna Claire and Alaina Grace Barlow.
Those honoring Barbara as pallbearers were Keith Darnell, Billy Nelson, Jr., Keister Dillinger, Blake Barlow, Seth Barlow, and Curtis Nelson.
Rita Jane Rogers Turner
Graveside service for Rita Jane Rogers Turner, 80, of Ferriday, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Mrs. Turner was born in Waco, Texas on April 7, 1942, to Harold Rogers and Hazel Rogers. She passed away on October 2, 2022 in Ferriday. Jane graduated from Waco High School in Waco, TX. She attended Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX where she was a Kilgore Rangerette, dancing in the 1961 and 1962 Cotton Bowls. Jane was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, entertaining friends, and traveling with her husband, who competed in cutting horse events on the rodeo circuit. She also enjoyed gardening, tennis, and was a member of Sevier Methodist Memorial Church and Panola Woods County Club. She judged the South Natchez Colonial Ladies Try Outs and Co-Sponsored the Huntington Canine Cuties Dance Team with Penny Daye.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Rogers and Hazel Rogers, and her husband, Harry Arch “Sonny” Turner.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Blake Turner and wife Elizabeth of Natchez, MS; daughter, Jill Turner Clark and husband Roger of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Brittany Funderburg Rogel and husband Zach, Brooks Elizabeth Turner, and Megan Jones King; great grandchildren, James Campbell “Camp” Blunschi, Collins and Chloe Rogel, and Kaylee King; sister-in-law, Charlaine Turner Yerger of Tallulah; brother-in-law, Charles “Bo” Edward Turner and wife Melody of Chattanooga, TN; and nieces and nephews, Nina Charlaine Yerger, Jason Arch Yerger, Jonathon “JT” Turner, and Rachel Turner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Camp Blunschi, Jason Arch Turner, Jonathon Turner, and Max Mullins, Jr.
Opal Ramshur Vines
November 5, 1940- October 3, 2022
Opal Vines, a long-time resident of Natchez, died on October 3, 2022. She was always full of life and energy and loved her family deeply. She attended Church with her daughters at both Parkway Baptist Church and Natchez Church of God.
Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, who passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brian Monehan, Reverend Jonathan Bost, and Reverend Rajesh Bahara officiating.
Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m.
Opal Alta Ramshur Vines was born on November 5, 1940, in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, to Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Ramshur and Dola Mae Ramshur (born Smith). She was preceded in death by her husband, Reese Rabon Vines; grandson Tyler Walker; both of her parents; her sisters, Betty Myers, Vivian Myers, Annie Bates, Myrtle Ramshur, Geraldine Ramshur; her brothers, Jessie Ramshur, Edward Ramshur, and Gerald Ramshur.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Vines Ellard and husband Mike Ellard, and Julia Ann (Teli) Walker and husband Jerry Walker. Four grandchildren, Caleb Walker and wife, Mallory Walker, Andrew Ellard and wife, Ashlee Ellard, Kate Ellard, and Martha Ann (Marty) Ellard Kennedy, and husband Kolby Kennedy, and five great-grandsons, Evan Walker, Cameron (Cam) Walker, Wills Walker, Beckett (Beck) Ellard and Micah Reese (Mack) Ellard; one sibling, Minnie Mae Wilhite and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends who never doubted her love for them.
Opal believed in hard work, living life to its fullest, devoted to her family and that God was at the center of life. She taught her daughters well and instilled confidence and values to guide them through life.
Your high-spirited personality will be missed Mom, Grandma, Maw Maw, Gi Gi, Aunt Opal, Sister, and …Friend.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Walker, Mike Ellard, Caleb Walker, Andrew Ellard, Wayne Ramshur, and Kolby Kennedy.
