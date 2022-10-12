Kenneth Karl Clayton
A Remembrance Rosary & Holy Mass for Kenneth Karl Clayton, 39, of Metairie, formerly of Ferriday will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Patrick
Catholic Church in Ferriday. A meal will follow in the Church Hall.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering at noon, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at St Christoper's Church, Metairie, with a memorial mass at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery with a celebration of life at Lakeside Country Club, Metairie.
Heartfelt thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and
prayers.
The Clayton Family
__________________
James Miller Crouch
Funeral service for James Miller Crouch, 79, of Monterey, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Eva Church of God with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow to Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
James was born on Wednesday, July 28, 1943, in Eva, and passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
______________________
Mary Sue Hanna
Graveside service for Mary Sue Hanna, 85, of Ferriday will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Old Winnsboro Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday. Casey Young will officiate.
Mrs. Hanna was born July 22, 1937, in Mer Rouge and passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home on Lake Concordia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Hanna; her sister Billie Lou Kelly and daughter-in-law Gena Hanna.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary-Linda Rocconi and her husband August of Monroe, and Lesley Capdepon and her husband Keith of Newellton; one son, Sam Hanna Jr.; five grandchildren, Charles Capdepon, Rush Capdepon, Victoria Mitchell, Ashton Rocconi, and Elizabeth Hanna; one brother Norwood Harrison and his wife Kay; niece Debbie Inzina Mougey; and nephews Andy Inzina and John Harrison.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, sons-in-law, and nephew.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday.
Memorials may be made to PAWS, St. Jude Children’s Home, or a charity of your choice.
_________________
Sanford Dale Rogers
Funeral services for Sanford “Dale” Rogers were held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville with Bro. Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial followed at Rogers Family Cemetery in Lettsworth, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.
Visitation was held at Escude Funeral Home prior to the service.
Dale, age 91, of Lettsworth passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1930.
He is survived by his spouse of 33 years, Sharon Williamson Rogers of Lettsworth; five sons, Ricky Rogers (Jackie), Tim Rogers (Jennie), Dean Rogers (Wendy), Ricky Dale Rogers (Celeste), Buck Rogers (Michaela) all of Lettsworth; his six daughters Sandra Scott (Louis) of Lettsworth, Pat LaBorde (Kent) of Lettsworth, Della Godfrey (Stewart) of Denham Springs, Casey McGee (Robert) of Mansura, Kelly Dupont (David) of Lettsworth and Sissy Lemoine (Shannon) of Mansura; 37 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 10 great-greatgrandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his daughter Angela Dalene Boudreaux, baby boy (Unnamed), parents Willbee and Della Rhea Rogers; his sisters, Catherine Eldridge, Idabell Causey, Ollie May Scherrer and Della Mae Keys and his brothers, Roy Rodgers, Jessie Rogers, Rawleigh “Rawl” Rodgers and Coy Rodgers.
He was an avid farmer for over 70 years, racehorse owner and breeder for over 50 years. He was a member of the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association, American Quarter Horse Association and American Black Angus Association. He was inducted into the LQHBA Hall of Fame in 2020 and AQHA Hall of Fame in 2019.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were his grandsons, Joshua Scott, Richard, Jason, Kenny, Russell and Dustin Rogers, Austin Dupont and Andrew Boudreaux. Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers were Lucas and Adam Scott, Logan Martinez, Trey and Dayton Rogers, Curtis Bordelon, Glenn Fontenot and Ben Ray.
“I wouldn’t have missed it for anything,” he says of the quality time he spent with his kids, working horses. “We done good with it and we are proud of it.” Family was important to Dale, teaching them how to work and how to take care of themselves. He was a man who loves his family, his horses and farming. He was a great businessman, full of heart…The Heart of a Champion, who “feels with his hands”!!!
Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
1 Thessalonians 4:17
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Michelle Courville with Lagniappe Home Health, Dr. Tommy Fontenot, Dr. Morrison, Dr. Wold, St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Allegiance Hospice for all the special care given.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations made in Dale's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - www.stjude.org - 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105.
___________________
Sharon Sue Richardson Wade
Funeral services for Sharon Sue Richardson Wade, 71, of Wildsville, were held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Harrisonburg First Baptist Church with Dr. Philip Caples and Bro. Gary Norris officiating. Interment followed at the Elvin Wade Family Cemetery, Wildsville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sharon was born on Friday, April 13, 1951, in Jonesville, and passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. She was a resident of Wildsville and a member of Jonesville First Baptist Church. She played the piano at church for most of her life and took real joy from participating in her ladies’ prayer group. Sharon loved her family and especially keeping her grandchildren. She loved her garden, flowers, and hummingbirds. She had the greenest thumb and could grow almost anything. Sharon retired from Catahoula-LaSalle Bank with 44 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Robert Richardson, and mother, Helen Mitchell Richardson.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, David Wade; her daughters, Melissa Cater and husband Paul of Harrisonburg, and Jennifer Ryan and husband Chad of Wildsville; her son Brian Wade and wife Diana of Winnsboro; six grandsons, Casey Cater, Carter Ryan, Nolan Wade, Landry Ryan, Tate Wade, and Wade Ryan; one granddaughter Erica Cater Cook and husband James; one great-grandson, Jameson Cook; and her brother Michael Richardson and wife Lynda of Brandon, MS.
Pallbearers were Casey Cater, Carter Ryan, Nolan Wade, Landry Ryan, Tate Wade, James Cook, Jason Richardson, Aaron Wade, and Woodrow Wade.
