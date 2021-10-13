William Thomas Barham Moss
William Thomas Barham Moss, age 52, of Houston, TX died Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Houston. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, at the Oak Ridge Baptist Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Friends and family are invited to meet before and after the service at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
Barham was born on November 22, 1968, in Ferriday. He was Valedictorian of the Class of 1986 at Huntington School, and his classmates have always held a special place in his heart. He was a graduate of LSU receiving a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Barham was active in Sigma Chi fraternity and loved LSU! He was awarded his commission via ROTC and upon graduation entered the Army as a Second Lieutenant. He was stationed at Ft. Stewart, GA for four years where he achieved the rank of Captain. Upon his discharge from the Army, Barham continued his education at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL receiving his Master’s degree in Engineering/Industrial Management. Barham worked in the Oil and Gas Sector for over 25 years, retiring as CEO of PSS Industry Group. Barham enjoyed following his son Coleman’s progress in youth sports of all kinds. He loved coaching and the many hours with the “Sports Dads” in Houston. Barham’s greatest joy was golfing, fishing, and spending time with his best friend, Coleman.
Barham was preceded in death by his brother, Elliot D’Evereux Coleman, IV; his paternal grandparents, Dr. Louie Pollard Coleman and wife, Lola Clarke Coleman; maternal grandparents, William Thomas Barham and Mary Brodnax Barham.
He is survived by his son, Coleman Barham Moss of Houston; mother, Terrell Barham Moss of Natchez, MS; fathers, William Pollard Coleman of Ferriday and Benjamin Lawrence Moss, III of Baton Rouge; sister, Millicent Graning and husband, Chick, of Natchez, MS; brother, Ben Moss and wife, Stacy, of Carmel, IN; stepdaughter, Haleigh Haynes; nephews, Benjamin Moss and Rogers Moss; nieces, Amelia Huseman and Kate Orso and husband, Eric, and great nephew, Clarke Orso.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Brakenridge, Chuck Tucker, Jake Webber, Casey Young, Jamie Lancaster, Walker Head, Dan Barr, Tom Allen, Bob Barton, Bill Sellis, Jon Brittenum, Paul Margraves, Dr. John Haynes, Neal Johnson, and Ian Gusky. The family would like to extend their gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to Paul Margraves and Allen Tseng for all of their support and assistance and a special thank you to all of Barham’s wonderful friends and neighbors in Houston.
____________________________
Marcus Preston Calhoun
Graveside services for Marcus Preston Calhoun, 59, of Monterey, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Calhoun Cemetery with Bro. Clyde Grahmon officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Marcus Preston Calhoun was born on Tuesday, August 21, 1962 in Natchez, MS and passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center.
_____________________________
Bertha Diane Wilson
Graveside services for Bertha Diane Wilson, 78, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bertha Diane Wilson was born on Thursday, October 15, 1942 in New Orleans and passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria.
________________________
Betty Jean Anderson Yarbrough
Funeral service for Betty Jean Anderson Yarbrough, 83, of Jonesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Jonesville with Bro. Matthew Murrell officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Betty was born on Sunday, April 3, 1938 in Athens, AL and passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her residence. In 1956, Betty graduated from Athens High School, where she played the french horn for the Golden Eagle Band and was a majorette. She worked at Redstone Arsenal in Madison County, AL. Betty was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Jonesville, where she led the Children's Choir and was Superintendent of Sunday School. She was the Brownie Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was a member of Jonesville Women's Club where she served as president for three years. In 1985, Betty was named Jonesville Woman of the Year. She was a member of Catahoula Mental Health Association, and served as president for several years. She was a charter member of Panola Woods Country Club and loved golfing and bowling. Betty had a deep passion for music, and she took great pride giving piano lessons to her students. She was also in the Hand Bell Choir. She loved her kitties and doggies and all of nature. Betty was a true Southern Belle, and enjoyed cooking her southern dishes for her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and so much more. Betty taught us the importance of Godly Grace; she was gentle, kind, compassionate, and sacrificed all for her family and everyone else. If you knew our sweet momma she called you Sugah, because she loved you!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Yarbrough, Sr.; son, David Yarbrough, Jr.; parents, Sam Jones Anderson and Elizabeth Simmons Anderson; and brother, Billy Don Anderson.
Betty leaves behind her daughter, Amy Sexton and her husband Stephen of Lafayette, daughter, Robin Mophett and her husband Stephen of Jonesville, daughter, Kristy Yarbrough of West Monroe; grandsons, David Sexton, Aron Sexton, Gareth Mophett, and Gavin Mophett; granddaughter, Bailey Mophett and her fiance' Cameron Rodgers; grandson, Tyler Trisler and his wife Audrey; and granddaughter, Brittany Guillot; two brothers, Sam Anderson and his wife Pat and Neil Anderson and his wife Patty; sister, Barbara Dunlap; sister-in-law, Liz Anderson; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Beau, Tristen, Trigger, and Joshua; and God-sent angel, Maxine Lancaster.
Pallbearers will be Gareth Mophett, Gavin Mophett, Tyler Trisler, David Sexton, Aron Sexton, and Cameron Rodgers.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Jonesville on Friday, October 15, 2021.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Lucian Bruce “Dick” Norwood
Services for Lucian Bruce “Dick” Norwood will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Ridgecrest, with Bro. Mark Norwood and Bro. Brenton Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, October 15 and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of service. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home.
Lucian Bruce “Dick” Norwood, 93, passed away at his son’s residence in Patterson, on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years in 2013, Lola Norwood; granddaughter Aimee Celeste Norwood and little Jaime; his parents, Robert Bruce Norwood, and Ora Kenny Norwood; four brothers, Cecil Norwood, Jolly Norwood, Sheldon Norwood, Herschel Norwood and two sisters, Herlie Cobb, and Lawuna Dunan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Linda Diane Thoman son Mark Norwood and wife Paula, of Patterson; four grandsons, Michael Thoman, Chris Norwood, Josh Norwood and Bruce Norwood; granddaughter, Courtney Norwood; seven great-grandchildren, Ryland, Noah, Natalie, August, Adirah, Griffin, and Hezekiah; two sisters, Anna Hernandez, of Ridgecrest, Ann Durham and husband Mindon of Magnolia, Mississippi and one brother, Hubert Norwood, and wife, Linda, of McComb, Mississippi, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Norwood, Michael Thomas, Chris Norwood, Josh Norwood, Courtney Norwood, and Bruce Norwood.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
__________________________
Tracey Lynn Dubree
Funeral services for Tracy Lynn Dubree, 43, of Clayton, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Tracy Lynn Dubree was born on Friday, November 18, 1977 in Monroe and passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 in Clayton. Tracy was a resident of Clayton and an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Ruby Humphries.
Survivors include his mother Judy Crews of Clayton; a sister Tina Smithart of Clayton,;
paternal grandfather Billy Humphries of Clayton and three nieces, Brianna Smith of Clayton, Shannon Smith of Texas and Anna Smith of Clayton.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Humphries Sr., Travis Floyd, Jacob Fitt, Ernest Humphries, Charles Smith, Amber Gossett and Patty Gossett.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until services time Friday, October 15, at Young’s Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Annette Galloway
December 28, 1940 – October 4, 2021
Graveside services for Annette Galloway, 80, of Lake St. John who died Monday October 4, 2021 in Ferriday will be 2:00 p.m. Friday October 08, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Galloway was born December 28, 1940 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Will Drew Ball and Edith Terret McClain Ball.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janette Hester.
Survivors include her husband, Murphy Galloway of Lake St. John; daughter, Pamelia Taylor of Diamondhead, MS; son, Douglas Galloway, Jr. and wife Donna of Long Beach, MS; daughter, Julie Wright and husband James of Odessa, FL; five grandsons and two granddaughters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
