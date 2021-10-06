Benton Ables
Funeral services for Benton Ables, 93, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Glenn Waller officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Benton Ables was born on Wednesday, April 11, 1928 in Soddy Daisy, TN and passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Camelot Leisure Living.
____________________________
Carrie Bowman Durden
Carrie Bowman Durden, a well known citizen of Ferriday passed away Friday October 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. Born October 27, 1922 in Vidalia, she was 98 years of age. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Palms NW Mortuary in Las Vegas, NV. Local family and friends will have a balloon launch in her honor on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. on the grounds of First Baptist Church in Ferriday, 613 2nd Street. The community is welcomed to participate.
_____________________________
Wanda Lisa Miester Hutchins
Memorial services for Wanda Lisa Miester Hutchins will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the old softball complex, Vidalia, with Bro. John Collard officiating.
Wanda Hutchins, 58, passed away September 17, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center, Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Edwin Miester, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Hutchins; three daughters, Tammy Barnes, Danielle Hutchins and Holly Hutchins; three grandchildren, Mia, Deakin and Gauge Hutchins; sister, Tammy Illagan; two brothers, Eddie and Dan Miester as well as many nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
_____________________________
Ivory Nola-Jane Squyres
Funeral services for Ivory Nola-Jane Squyres, 6 months old, of Jonesville were held Sunday, October 3, 2021, at New Hope Pentecostal Church in Leland, with Rev. David Womack and Rev. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Ivory was born on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Alexandria and passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Ferriday. She enjoyed watching Lilo & Stitch, playing with her brother, and dancing with her Mawmaw singing "Don't Mess with My Toot Toot".
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Ricky Davenport.
Ivory leaves behind her mother, Martina Alexis Squyres; brother, Lucas Alexander McDaniel; grandfather, Landon Squyres and his wife Darla; grandmother, Casey "Honey" Hudspeth and Ron "Poppy" Quinn; maternal great-grandmother, Robbie "Bebe" Davenport; paternal great-grandparents. David Squyres, Sr. and Catherine; grandparents, Cindy McDaniel and Mac; aunts, Sierra Fisher and her husband Steve, Anna "Nana" McDaniel and Tyner Hacker, Bridget Nicole McGee and JR Winborne, and Brett McGee; uncle, Chandler Squyres; great-aunts, Leslie Pautard and Amanda Benson and her husband George; great-uncles, David Ray Squyres, Jr. and his wife Michelle and Anthony Squyres and his wife Jessi; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were David Squyres, Sr. and Landon Squyres.
Honorary pallbearers were Ron Quinn and JR Winborne.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
