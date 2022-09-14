Sarah Joan Templeton Delaney
Graveside services for Sarah Joan Templeton Delaney, 92, of Vidalia, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia.
Joan was born on Wednesday, September 3, 1930 in Bude, MS and passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Natchez, MS. Her first job after graduating from Natchez High School, was at The Natchez Democrat. There she met the love of her life, Billy, and they got married four months later. Their mutual love for newspaper work led them to become Owners/Publishers of the Fayette Chronicle. They loved one another so much, after nearly 50 years together Mr. Billy passed away in 2008. Joan had a great love for her family, country, state, and hometown of Vidalia, where she took great pride in her yard and displaying her beloved American Flag.
She is reunited with her husband, Billy Derwood Delaney; parents, Thomas Benjamin Templeton and Albertine McManus Templeton; and brothers, Ted and Jack Templeton.
Joan leaves behind her daughter, Pattye D. Wallace of Vidalia; son, Kevin Delaney of Vidalia; daughter, Karen D. Fuselier and her husband Carl of Little Rock, AR; six grandsons, Jeremy Wallace and his wife Mia of Vidalia, Joshua Wallace and his wife Lindsey of Brookhaven, MS, Eric Fuselier and his wife Angela of Garfield, AR, Blake Fuselier and his wife Jessica of Los Angeles, CA, Adam Delaney and his wife Brittany of Natchez, MS, and Brian Delaney of New York City, NY; seven great-grandchildren, Mallory, Gabe, Ella, and Cole Wallace, Colt Delaney, Arrow Fuselier, and Silas Hacker; sister, Sue Weeks of Clayton; special niece, Susan Stafford; and host of nieces, nephews, and family.
Those honoring Joan as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jeremy, Joshua, Eric, Blake, Adam, and Brian.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of Mrs. Joan.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
James Wayne 'Buddy' Farris
James Wayne “Buddy” Farris passed away peacefully in his home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 78 years old. Buddy is survived by his loving wife Pamela Farris of 24 years. They
were married on July 9, 1998 in Rayville.
Buddy is lovingly remembered by his siblings Dorotha Hernandez (husband Noe), and Richard Farris (wife Angela); his children, Sonya Farris, James Farris (wife Jennifer), and John David Farris; his step-children Russel Smith, III (wife Heather), Patrick Smith (wife Ashley), and Doug Smith (wife Katie); his grandchildren Brittany Farris Smith (husband Zachary), Austin Farris, William Farris, Julia Smith, Russel Smith, IV, Douglas Smith, Jr., and Garrett Smith; his great grandchildren Riley Smith and Amelia Smith; as well as numerous friends and family members across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Buddy was born in Lake Providence, on September 4, 1944 to Wayne Farris and Willene Perrymore Farris. He began his career working for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and then began working for the Ferriday Police Department. In 1971, Buddy joined the Louisiana State Police and served until he retired in August of 1994. After retirement, Buddy enjoyed several jobs including a summer as a park ranger in Yosemite, a hunting guide in Colorado and Black Hawk Hunting Preserve, and a deputy for the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In his spare time, Buddy loved to hunt, fish, hike, travel, bicycle, and enjoy the outdoors. He was also a skilled carpenter and loved to build. Buddy volunteered his time in his community as well as with several missions operations where he assisted in building churches all over the country.
He was an active member of Monterey First Baptist Church where he was a member of the choir. Buddy and Pam traveled all over the country camping and enjoying life together. He loved his family dearly and touched the lives of many. He never met a stranger and always left a lasting impression. Buddy always had a funny joke to tell and a helping hand to give. He will be deeply missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Monterey First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and the service will begin at 10 a.m.
_________________________
Samuel Morris Rice
Samuel Morris Rice age 81 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away September 5, 2022.
Sam was affectionately known as “Baby” to his friends and family. He will be remembered as a lifelong sports enthusiast, having played basketball, golfing and coaching little league. He loved the Saints, LSU, and his grandchildren immensely.
Samuel was preceded by his parents, Carmon Ursula and Daniel Lavere Rice; wife, Martha Dene Rice; brothers, George Rice, Mark Rice, and Stanton Rice; sister, Dannie Bell Headrick.
Samuel is survived by son, Jason Rice (Julie Anne); daughters Whitney Rice ( Jonathan Thurman) and Lane Reed; grandchildren, Sydney Rice, Christopher Rice, and Josephine Rice; brother, Shelby Rice; and many beloved nieces, nephew and extend family and friends.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUENRAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.