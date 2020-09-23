Barbara Thomas Capdepon
Graveside service for Barbara Thomas Capdepon, 89, of Newellton, was held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Barbara Thomas Capdepon was born on Thursday, August 6, 1931 in Atlanta , GA and passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Monroe. Abbey, as she was affectionately known, was an accomplished quilter and seamstress. She could always be found in her kitchen “making something sweet” or sitting on her back porch watching the farming activities. Abbey loved family gatherings -- it did not matter if it was for hamburgers or the annual Capdepon Christmas Eve, her home was always open.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Thomas and Daisy Ratcliff Thomas. Barbara leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Keith Capdepon of Newellton; daughter Sue McDonald and her husband William of Newellton; three sons, Keith Capdepon, Jr. and his wife Lesley of Newellton, Glenn Capdepon and Maggie Morvant of Lafayette and Paul Capdepon and his wife Belinda of St. Joseph; sister, Glenda Kanagy of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren, Charles Capdepon, III, Rush Capdepon, Sadie McDonald and fiance’ Bill Harris, Walker McDonald and his wife Tori, Gregory McDonald, Ashley Hillman and her husband Grant, Austin Capdepon, Addison Capdepon, Krissy Woodruff and fiance’ Toby Shows, Thomas Capdepon and James Capdepon; and seven great-grandchildren, Hayley Hillman, Everette Hillman, Will McDonald, Henry McDonald, Anna Barbara McDonald, Bellamy Shows and Elizabeth Shows. Those honoring Abbey as pallbearers were her grandsons, Charles Capdepon, III, Walker McDonald, Rush Capdepon, Gregory McDonald, Austin Capdepon, and Grant Hillman.
Memorials may be made to Tensas Academy, P.O. Box 555, St. Joseph, LA 71366 or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 919 Plank Street, St. Joseph, La 71366.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________
Larry W. Crawford
Funeral services for Larry W. Crawford, 81, of Foules, were held Monday, September 14, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. James Stevens officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Larry W. Crawford was born on Friday, November 25, 1938 in Sicily Island, to father, John Crawford and mother, Rosemary Crawford. Following a battle with Myelofibrosis, he peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Foules. Following his graduation from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute with a Bachelors in Science, Larry served his country in the United States Army and continued in the Army Reserve following active duty. He then started his career at Armstrong Rubber Co. as a design engineer and left after 15 years of service to pursue his lifelong dream of operating the family farm. In 2004, he retired from farming and spent the remainder of his years hunting, enjoying time on his porch, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Board of Directors for Catahoula Parish Soil and Water Conservation District and attended Faith Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry leaves behind his precious wife of 59 years, Marjorie D. Crawford; son, Rodney Jay Crawford and his wife Susan; two daughters, Suzonne Cheree and Stacy Bradford and her husband Jason; a brother, Steve Crawford andhis wife Joyce; two sisters, Rosemary Ramsey and Jean DeGennaro and her husband Mike; six grandchildren, Jessica Crawford, Jacob Crawford and his wife Sydni, Braxton Crawford, Torie Dore', Rayne Bradford, and Lily Bradford; and two great-grandchildren, Veda Neuville and Baby Georgia Crawford (expected in October).
Honorary Pallbearers were Shan Price, Barry Jenkins, Luke Lee, Ken Ensminger, Robert Hanes, and Glenn Bernatowicz.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Larry's memory.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Carlo Joseph Spera
Carlo Joseph Spera Jr, 73, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Francis Hospice, Tulsa, Oklahoma. He died from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Carlo was born June 19, 1946 at Baptist Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Carlo Joseph Spera Sr. and Virginia Theresa Chicola Spera. He had one brother, Peter Anthony Spera, of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Carlo was a 1964 graduate of Menard High School in Alexandria, Louisiana. He also attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Carlo joined the United States Navy in 1967 and served on the USS Joseph Strauss during the Vietnam War, where he received a National Defense Service Metal and a Bronze Star.
Besides Alexandria, Carlo lived in Natchitoches, Louisiana and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was an entrepreneur who bought and sold properties including building a Kidney Dialysis Center in Alexandria with his brother Petey. Carlo also enjoyed driving a tour bus for several years. He drove many sports teams, but his favorite trip was driving a group of elderly ladies to a quilting show in Texas. The last job Carlo had before retiring was driving a school bus for elementary kids in Tulsa which he loved very much.
Carlo loved to salvage old pieces of furniture and make them beautiful again. But his best skill was talking. He never met a stranger and loved to converse with anyone who would sit still long enough to listen!
Carlo loved his Lord and was always up for a discussion of the Bible and the teachings of his Savior. He was a member of Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, OK and was very involved in the Sunday School Program there.
Carlo is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sharon Beard Spera of Broken Arrow, his daughter Candice Spera Morrow and husband Bobby, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, his son Sean Carlo Spera and wife Beret of Nokesville, Virginia, and daughter Katie Spera of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Grandchildren Dylan, Ryan and Owen Morrow, Timmy and Evie Spera, and Braden Spera. One Aunt Lena Chicola Ticheli and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Carlo was preceded in death by his father Carlo Joseph Spera, Sr., mother Virginia Theresa Chicola Spera, his brother Peter Anthony Spera and sister in-law Connie Giambrone Spera.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery on September 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm. 5148 Hwy 5665 Jonesville, La. 71343.
___________________
Grace Lancaster Womack
Graveside service for Grace Lancaster Womack, 83, of West Monroe, were held Wednesday, September 17, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery on with Bro. Fred Mallory officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Grace was born January 28, 1937 in Natchez, MS and passed away on Friday September 11, 2020 at her home.
___________
A private Memorial service for Omar Villalobos Cavazos, 61 of Clayton, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Mr. Cavazos was born on Saturday, August 23, 1958 in Raymondville, TX the son of Adelita Villalobos and Reyes Maldonado Cavazos and passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Natchez , MS.
He was a lifelong educator and band director teaching at Huntington School in Ferriday, LA, Block High School in Jonesville, LA, and with the Natchez-Adams School District until the time of his death. Having moved to Natchez from Texas in 1967, Mr. Cavazos attended Natchez public schools throughout most of his youth and graduated from South Natchez-Adams High School in 1977. Mr. Cavazos also graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, LA on May 9, 1981 earning a BME Degree in Secondary Music Education for Band and Orchestra. Mr. Cavazos also attended Graduate School at Alcorn State University in Lorman, MS and attended educational conferences in Chicago, IL, San Antonio, TX, and at USM in Hattiesburg.
As a senior at South Natchez-Adams High School, Mr. Cavazos was elected as a member of the All-American Band Hall of Fame from Purdue University in Indiana and received the Blue Ribbon Award and Gold Key Award for his art work from the Mississippi Junior Scholastic Art Competition in Jackson, MS leading to his art work being displayed for competition at the National Junior Scholastic Art Competition in New York City, N.Y. His artwork was also featured as the cover page of the school literary magazine, “The Compendium”. His artwork also won several awards in the local Pilot Club Art Show.
Mr. Cavazos served as class officer for the Northeast Louisiana University Bands (The Sound of Today) for two years and president on his final year. He was a member and treasurer of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Professional Music Fraternity, member and secretary of Kappa Kappa Psi Professional Band Fraternity, member of the Mississippi Band Masters Association, past president of the S.W.MS. Band Directors Association, Louisiana Band Masters Association, Louisiana Music Educators Association, Texas Band Masters Association, Music Educators National Conference, The International Trumpet Guild, The National Band Association, MENC, The Humane Society of the United States, Plan USA Foster Parent in Nicaragua, The National Federation of Interscholastic Music Association, The Historic Natchez Concert Winds and Percussion, and an original member of the Natchez “Star Dusters” Big Band Orchestra. Mr. Cavazos also performed with the Monroe Little Theatre, the Natchez Little Theatre, and performed for American Presidential Candidate Ronald Reagan, and American Presidential Candidate George Bush, Sr. and was selected “Who’s Who Among American High School Teachers” while teaching at Block High School in Jonesville, La.
Mr. Cavazos was a member of the National Educators Association, NCLR (National Council of LA RAZA, Washington, DC), NAACP, MHA (MS Hispanic Association), MAE (MS Association of Educators), Advisory Board member of Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association, past owner/Sponsor of Video X-Press and the girls softball team in Start, LA along with Movie Magic and the girls softball team in Rayville, LA. He was an avid supporter of the Natchez Humane Society, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the Natchez Children’s Home.
Mr. Cavazos was preceded in Death by his father, Reyes Maldonado Cavazos, Mother, Adelita Villalobos Cavazos, and niece, Liza Diana Nichols.
He is survived by his sisters, Irene Nelson and her husband Mark of Clayton, LA, Diana Williams and her husband Cleve of Vidalia, LA, nieces Marcie Nelson of Quitman, La, Stephanie Thibadeaux and her husband Michael of Bossier City, LA, Nephew Tyler Crosby of Vidalia, LA, great nieces Brooke Sims and Shelby Nugent, and great nephew Colin Thibadeaux
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Anthony L. Morris, Fred Marsalis, Lorenzo Stampley, Frank C. Heard, Jr., Clarence K. Gibson, Officer William Mitchell, IV, and David I. Beach. Darryl Nugent, Michael Rodriguez, Oscar Rodriguez, Jamie Hernandez, Gary G. Hernandez, David Villalobos, Hector Villalobos, Robert Guerrero, Raul Garza, II, Travis Burrow, Roy Garcia, Curt Smith, Larry Buckley, Dale Young, Michael Benoit, the Morgantown School family and the members of the Natchez-Adams School District Band Department.
The family requests memorials to be made to the Natchez Humane Society, the Natchez Children’s Home, or the American Red Cross.
Professional Organizations, Affiliations & Honors
International/National Professional Organizations/Affiliations
ITA – The International Trumpet Guild
NBA – The National Band Association
MENC – Music Educators National Conference: The National Association for Music Education
NFIMA – National Federation of Interscholastic Music Association
VFW – Veterans of Foreign Wars (Financial Supporter)
Past Treasurer: Kappa Kappa Psi Professional Band Fraternity
Past Secretary: Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Professional Music Fraternity
The American Red Cross (Volunteer and Financial Supporter)
The Humane Society of the United States
Plan, USA – International Forster Parent
The Smithsonian Institution
NEA – National Education Association, Gaithersburg, MD
ACLU – American Civil Liberties Union, New York City, New York
NCLR – National Council of LA RAZA: National Organization making a difference for Hispanic Americans, Washington DC
NAACP – National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Baltimore, MD
GPP – Gallup Poll Panel Advisory Group, Omaha, Nebraska
Regional/State Professional Organizations/Affiliations
MHSAA – The Mississippi High School Activities Association
MBA – The Mississippi Bandmasters Association
LBA – The Louisiana Bandmasters Association
LMEA – The Louisiana Music Educators Association
TBA – The Texas Bandmasters Association
TMEA – The Texas Music Educators Association
Past President: SWMBDA – The Southwest Mississippi Band Directors Association
Advisory Board: SWMEPA – Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association
Mississippi State Troopers Association (Financial Supporter)
The Salvation Army (Financial Supporter)
Past President: University of Louisiana Bands, Monroe, LA
Monroe Little Theatre Orchestra, Monroe, LA
Owner/Sponsor: Video X-Press Girls Softball Team, Start, LA
Owner/Sponsor: Movie Magic Girls Softball Team, Rayville, LA
State of Louisiana Certified Foster Parent
The “Stardusters” Big Band Orchestra – Natchez Charter Member
Natchez Little Theatre Musician
Historic Natchez Concert Winds and Percussion
Natchez Humane Society
Natchez Children’s Home: Visitation Volunteer, Financial supporter
MHA – Mississippi Hispanic Association, Jackson, MS
NAACP – Region V
MEA – Mississippi Association of Educators, Jackson, MS
ACAE – Adams County Association of Educators
Workshops/Clinics/ Continuing Education
The Midwest Clinic – Chicago, IL
All-South Honor Band Clinic – University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS
TMEA Clinic – San Antonio, TX
LMEA Clinic – Baton Rouge, LA
MBA Clinic – Biloxi, MS
SWMBDA Clinic – Southwest Mississippi Community College, Summit, MS
Co-Lin Band Clinic – Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Wesson, MS
Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration
Alcorn State University, Graduate Studies
Honors
All-American Band Hall of Fame Inductee, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana
Scholastic Art Award – Gold Key & Blue Ribbon Award Recipient for State of Mississippi
Gold Key Scholastic Art Award – National Competition, New York City, New York
Musical Arts League of Natchez Scholarship Recipient
Who’s Who Among America’s High School Teachers
Performed for Presidential Candidate Ronald Reagan
Performed for Presidential Candidate George Herbert Walker Bush, Sr.
Other dignitaries performed for: US Senator Trent Lott
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran
U.S. Representative Chip Pickering
National Park Service Director Ms. Fran Mainella, Washington, DC
Mississippi Senator Bob Dearing
Several past and present regional/local city mayors and dignitaries
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________________-
Thelma Ann Forman
Funeral services for Thelma Ann Foreman, 98, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Calvery Baptist Church in Mangham with Bro. B.J. Smith officiating. Interment followed at Hewitt Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Thelma Ann Foreman was born on Friday, June 30, 1922 in Mangham and passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.