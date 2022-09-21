Mattie Wilson Estis
Graveside service for Mattie Wilson Estis, 74, of Natchez, MS formerly of Epps, was held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mattie Estis was born on Sunday, February 8, 1948 in Ferriday, and passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Natchez, MS.
Angela Gerhardt Hamilton
Funeral services for Angela Gerhardt Hamilton, 56, of Holden, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Bill Cotten officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Angela was born Wednesday, December 1, 1965 in San Francisco, CA and passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Hammond. She was a member of Little River Pentecostal Church in Holden. Her true calling was as a caregiver, not only for her family, but for everyone. Angela spent many years as a LPN working at numerous locations, all over Louisiana. Currently, she was working at Summerfield in Hammond and loved her work family and residents. She was a hobbyist, from crocheting to embroidery, painting, cooking, shopping, and so much more. Angela loved teaching others her hobbies and would give away anything she made. She was a baker, and she passed that talent down to her son. Angela was a loving mother, Mimi, daughter, aunt, friend, nurse, and so much more. Her grandchildren were her world, and she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
She is reunited with her husband, Aubrey Charles Hamilton; father, Jerry Lee Gerhardt, Sr.; brother, Jerry Lee Gerhardt, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Annie Mae Riley and Charlie Riley; paternal grandmother, Lilian Earle Bostwick and her husband and paternal grandfather.
Angela leaves behind her son, Jeremy Hamilton and his wife Esther of Spring, TX; mother, Jo Ann Riley Graves and her husband Eddie of Holden; granddaughter, Arianna Celeste Hamilton; grandson, Avery Charles Hamilton; brother, Joey Lynn Gerhardt and his wife Tara of Baton Rouge; sister, Kim Jenks and her husband David of Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Angela as pallbearers are Craig Sanders, Daniel Jenks, Stephen Gerhardt, Colin Roy, Julio Amezcua, Juan Amezcua, and Alex Collier.
The family would like to receive friends at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11a.m. until service time at 1p.m.
George William Smith Jr.
George William Smith Jr. (Bill), 72, of Clayton, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Della Smith; and one sister, Ethel Dees. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Rhonda Anglin (Andy); daughter, Annette King (Josh); son, Michael Smith (Jana); grandchildren, Brad and Tabatha Blocker, Jason Lee, Josh Lee, Austin King, Kaelyn, Saige and Ella Smith; great-granddaughter, Hazel Bridwell; sister, Margaret Carter; brothers, Terry Smith, Bobby Smith and Rocky Smith. Private family services will be at a later date. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com.
