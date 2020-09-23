Daryl Wayne Boles
Funeral services for Daryl Wayne Boles, 70, of Vidalia, were held Friday, September 18, 2020, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Daryl was born on Tuesday, May 2, 1950 in Ferriday and passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church.
Mary Jo Burley
Funeral services for Mary Jo Burley, 84, of Monterey, were held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Monterey Church of Christ with Bro. Jason Sparks and Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Scott Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Jo Burley was born on Thursday, July 2, 1936 in DeQuincy and passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Monterey. She was a resident of Monterey and a member of Monterey First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Patterson; mother Florence Hagar Patterson; three sisters, Mabel Sigers, Melba Neathery and Mildred Oliver.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Theo Burley of Monterey; son Theo "Dooley" Burley Jr. and his wife Michelle of Monterery; four daughters, Debby Hill and her husband John of Monterey, Sharon Mouk of Monroe, Brandi Davis and her husband Mike of Inez, TX and Sandi Burley of Monterey; sister Marcella Cato of Dangerfield, TX.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Dustin Hill, Christopher Mouk, Wes Mouk, Brett Burley, Trent Burley, Reed Burley, Joseph Boykin and Canaan Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers were Caleb Boykin, Hayden Arcemont, Noah Stevens, Nathan Stevens and Matthew Davis.
Gloria Ann Freeman
Funeral service for Gloria Ann Freeman, 81, of Jonesville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Utility Baptist Church with Bro. Dusty Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, LA under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Gloria Freeman was born on November 11, 1938 in Jonesville and passed away Monday September 21, 2020 in Shreveport. She was a resident of Jonesville and a member of Utility Baptist Church.
John Herman Cowan
Graveside services for John Herman Cowan were held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Cypress Grove Cemetery, Dunbarton, with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
John Herman Cowan, 89, was born July 3, 1931 and passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and farmed in Concordia Parish until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Virgil Cowan, Raymond Cowan, Bill Cowan, Curtis Cowan, Jeff Cowan and Irvin Cowan; and two sisters, Edith Cowan and Betty Hollis.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Hilda Cowan; son, Dennis Cowan and wife Gayle; daughter, Debbie Hollis and husband Gary; five grandchildren, LeAnne Cowan, John William Cowan and wife Samantha, Amanda Cowan, Brandon Hollis and wife Renea and Garret Hollis; 15 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Earl Cowan and wife Jan, Harvey Cowan and wife Ann; and sister, Dorothy Guice and husband Jim.
Pallbearers were John William Cowan, Brandon Hollis, Garret Hollis, Craig Cowan, Bobby Warshaw and John Austin Evans.
Lloyd Herschel Reeves
Arrangements for Lloyd Herschel Reeves, Jr., 78, of Monterey, are incomplete at this time. Young’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Don Houck
Funeral services for Richard Don Houck, 72, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Doug Broome officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Richard was born on Sunday, March 7, 1948 in Spring Hill and went to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.
Theresa Ann Boothe
Funeral services for Theresa Ann Cole Boothe, 69, of Harrisonburg, were held Sunday, September 20 at Harrisonburg United Pentecostal Church. Interment followed the at Joe Boothe Cemetery in Harrisonburg, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Theresa was born December 7, 1950 in South Louisiana to Leo Cole and Nalice Cole and passed away September 16, 2020.
