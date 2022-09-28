Funeral services for Beatrice "Tootie" Cowan, 57 of Clayton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday Bro. Bobby Ratcliff officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Old Saline Cemetery in Castor, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Tootie was born on Monday, November 16, 1964, in Alexandria and passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in West Monroe. She was a sweet soul, but she would call you out in a heartbeat if she thought it was necessary. Tootie was an amazing wife, sister, mother, friend, and the absolute best Mawmaw.
She is reunited with her parents, William H. Phillips and Joy Wiggins Phillips; son, Seth Phillips; brothers, Marvin H. Phillips and Harold West; and sisters, Brenda Jo French and Juanice Johnson.
Tootie leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Larry Cowan of Clayton; son, Nicholas "Bubba" Phillips of Clayton; daughter, Jerica Cowan of Clayton; sister, Kimberly Evans and her husband Mark of Ferriday; brothers, HD Phillips and George Phillips both of Clayton; and grandchildren, Michelle Phillips, Collin Verbeck, Devin Stockstill, Kason Phillips, and Alaina Phillips. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Lee, James Thomas, David Earl Myers, Jamie Stockstill, Brandon Knapp, and Shane Dunigan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Washington, Darren Jefferson and DeWayne Jefferson.
The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
George William Smith Jr. (Bill), 72, of Clayton, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Della Smith; and one sister, Ethel Dees. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Rhonda Anglin (Andy); daughter, Annette King (Josh); son, Michael Smith (Jana); grandchildren, Brad and Tabatha Blocker, Jason Lee, Josh Lee, Austin King, Kaelyn, Saige and Ella Smith; great-granddaughter, Hazel Bridwell; sister, Margaret Carter; brothers, Terry Smith, Bobby Smith and Rocky Smith. Private family services will be at a later date. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com.
