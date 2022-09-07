Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Clarence Forsythe Routon, Jr., 89, died on August 30, 2022, at his home in Wallace Ridge. Funeral services celebrating his life were held at the First Baptist Church in Harrisonburg on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment followed at Harrisonburg Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Clarence was born in Harrisonburg, on November 13, 1932, to Clarence F. Routon, Sr. and Imogen McCollister Routon.
Glen Maurice Seyfarth
Funeral services for Glen Maurice Seyfarth, Jr., 51, of Monterey, were held Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bro. Timmy Cloy officiating. Interment followed at Oswalt Cemetery in Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Glen was born on Wednesday, May 19, 1971 in Natchez, MS and passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Vidalia, surrounded by his loved ones. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Glen worked for Concordia Parish for many years as a Sheriff's Deputy and as Lieutenant at the Correctional Facility. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. More importantly, Glen loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank O'Rourke and Teena Wheeler; paternal grandparents, John T. Seyfarth, Sr. and Glynrose Wilson Seyfarth; and niece, Neely Faye Donald.
Glen leaves behind his daughters, Cherokee Seyfarth of Lake Charles, and Avery Elizabeth Seyfarth of Monterey; parents, Glen M. Seyfarth, Sr. and Sheila O'Rourke Seyfarth; sister, Jessica Seyfarth Donald and her husband Stephen of Monterey; his niece, Sydney Claire Donald; favorite cousins, Heath Seyfarth and John Seyfarth; uncles and aunts, William "Bud" Seyfarth and his wife Connie and Johnny Seyfarth and his wife Rosie; special friend, Monique Buntin; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those honoring Glen as pallbearers were Stephen Donald, Heath Seyfarth, John Seyfarth, Scott LeDoux, Jeff Rials, and Brian Seyfarth.
Honorary pallbearers were Bubba Johnson and Lance Moore
