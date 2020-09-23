George Olen ‘Buddy’ Tanner
George Olen “Buddy” Tanner rejoices in the presence of his Savior. The family will begin welcoming friends at their family home in Frogmore, LA, on Monday, September 7th at 9:00a.m., and the remembrance will begin outside at 10:00 a.m. in front of the home. Services will be jointly conducted by Rev. Stuart Sherman and Rev. Clyde Ray Webber. Buddy was an active member of Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church having served on the Board of Trustees.
Buddy, an only child, was born on November 30, 1941, in Tensas Parish and was raised near many cousins his age who were like siblings. His mother was a teacher and continued her
degree in the summers, so Buddy lived with his cousins, the Clarke and Coleman families, and served as a lifeguard on Lake Bruin. He graduated from Davidson High School and played
basketball and football. He then continued playing football at Northwestern State College until transferring to Northeast and finishing in business administration. His family remembers him as a thoughtful and always generous patriarch.
Since 1965, he operated the Frogmore Gin and farmed Frogmore Plantation. In 1990, he and his wife Lynette built Tanner & Co. Gin, and later that year he won the Outstanding Ginner of the Year award over the five midsouth states. The following year they partnered in the
construction and operation of Alabama Gin Company. Respected by his peers, he served as a producer, ginner, and warehouse delegate to the National Cotton Council. He was selected as the Outstanding Ginner of the United States in 1991 based on his increased production and
customer service at Tanner & Co and his local community involvement. He along with his loyal staff insisted on having the most up-to-date and robust gin operation and strived for perfection for his customers.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Lynette Ater Tanner, and their five children Dr. Virginia “Jennie” Thurston, George Tanner, Jr. and girlfriend Brigit Persson, John Elliott Branton and wife Robin, Donald Wayne Branton, and Lauren Tanner Stinson and her husband Doug. Buddy also had
ten grandchildren he loved dearly, Tate, Searcy, Quin, Harrison, and Suzannah Branton; Conner and Abby Branton; and Ainsley, Tanner, and Hallie Stinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Elizabeth Clarke Tanner and many other beloved family members.
The family expresses with deepest appreciation their gratitude for the friendship, medical care, and support of Dr. Andrew McWhorter.
Pallbearers were Don Ater, Ed Ater, Conner Branton, Tate Branton, Claude Clarke, Lane Clarke, Tom Clarke, and Pollard Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wiliam David Clarke, William Coleman, Fritz Martty, Tommy Martty, George Edward Thomas, and Mickey Thomas.
Memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Methodist Children and Family Service, 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston Louisiana, 71270, Phone 318-255-5020
____________________
Gordan Ray Finlay
Funeral services for Gordon Ray Finlay, 85, of Monterey, were held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Eva Church of God with Bro. Kevin Simms and Bro. Steve Nelson officiating. Interment followed at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gordon Ray Finlay was born on Thursday, December 6, 1934 in Harrisonburg and passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. Gordon loved his Monterey community. He ministered at many places but his first and last was at Eva Church of God where he touched the lives of so many. He was also an assistant principal at Monterey High School and a teacher at Vidalia High School. Gordon was an educator all his life whether it was about his Lord, hunting and fishing, or one of the three languages he taught. He knew French, English, and Spanish. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he enjoyed his family and his Lord more. He was a Godly man and loved his wife and two boys.
He was preceded in death and reunited with his wife of 62 years, Jolene Weeks Finlay; parents, B. B. Finley and Fannie Owens Finley; and his son, Richard Gordon Finlay; sister, Glenda Nell Finlay Harkness.
He leaves behind his son James Benton Finlay of Ferriday; granddaughter Mackenzie Sorce of Milton, Fl; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gabriella Marie Sorce.
Pallbearers were Daniel McGuffee, Wayne McGuffee, Dane Paul, Dickie Trisler, Frank Calkins Jr., Red Tiffee and Rick Sibley.
Honorary pallbearers were Normon Ray Pecanty, Darrel Brigman, and Charles Calkins.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________
Jamie M. Russell
Graveside service for Jamie M. Russell, 57, of Saint Joseph, were held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Legion Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Larry Foster officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jamie was born on Saturday, December 1, 1962 in Lake Village , AR and passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She is survived by husband Huey "Rusty" Pierce Russell, Jr. of St. Joseph; mother Christine Stought Capps of Magee, AR; two sons, Joshua Blake Russell and wife Jodie Etheridge Russell of Crowville, and Samuel Pierce Russell of Ferriday; two daughters, Jennifer Christine Russell of Monroe and Sarah Russell Legg and her husband Corbin of Monroe; two grandchildren, Anna Claire Russell and Evan Blake Russell; and half brother, Johnny Carver.
_________________
Michael Frank Straczuk
Michael Frank Straczuk, 79, of Cushing, OK, formerly of Vidalia, passed away September 1, 2020.
He was born on October 21, 1940.
Survivors include his wife Betty; his son Michael S. Straczuk and wife Saundra D. ‘Sandy’ and granddaughter Miranda R. Johnson.
Donations can be made to: Palmer Marler Funeral Homes, 800 S. Linwood, Cushing, OK 74023.
__________________
Peggy Poole Routon
Funeral services for Peggy Poole Routon, 81, of Jonesville, were held Monday September 14, 2020, at Harrisonburg First Baptist Church with Dr. Phillip Caples and Robert Bradley officiating. Internment followed at Harrisonburg Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Peggy Routon was born on Friday, October 14, 1938 in Jonesville and passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St Francis Cabrini Medical Center in Alexandria.
______________________
Tony Eugene Brocato
Services for Tony Eugene Brocato, 81, of Ferriday, will be held under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Tony Eugene Brocato was born on Tuesday, March 21, 1939 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was a resident of Ferriday and worked in the Oil Field as a Wire Line Operator and served as a Deptuy Sheriff with the Concordia Parish Sheriffs Dept. Tony was a avid hunter and Fisherman.
Tony proudly served his Country in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his father Frank Brocato; mother Lydia Marie Glynn Brocato;
wife Carol Brocato; brother Joe Brocato and sister Patricia Wimberly.
Survivors include four sons, Tony Brocato Jr. and his wife Crystal of Ferriday, Chris Brocato of Longview, TX, Frank Brocato of Whiteoak, TX, and Tony Len Brocato of Vidalia; a daughter Mary Colton of Ferriday; brother Frank Brocato of Slidell; two sisters, Gloria Martello of Jamestown and Judy Kobobel and her husband Bob of Sanspring, OK.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Willie May Leonard
Funeral services for Willie Mae Leonard, 75, of Ferriday, were held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church. Burial followed at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Leonard was born was born Nov. 9, 1844 in Frogmore and passed away August 25, 2020 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
