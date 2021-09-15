Aslyn Tess Bradley
Funeral services for Aslyn Tess Bradley were held Sunday, September 12, 2021, from the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Harrisonburg with Dr. Phillip Caples officiating and with Bro. Chad Franklin and Bro. Corey Bruce assisting. Interment followed at Harrisonburg Cemetery under the direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home of Columbia.
Aslyn Tess Bradley was born April 11, 2019, in Alexandria, to her loving parents, Jessica Keith Bradley and William “Brad” Bradley, she passed into the arms of Jesus on September 8, 2021, at Baton Rouge. For such a small girl, Aslyn had a big personality and everyone who met her fell in love with her. She was adored by her family and her memory will live on in their hearts.
Aslyn was preceded in death by her grandfather, John “Jeff” Keith; cousin, Weston Brown, and great-grandmothers, Velma Sue Brooks, Evern Whatley, and Georgia Marie Bradley.
Aslyn is survived by her parents; her sister, Ali Bradley; her brother, Asher Bradley; grandparents, Robert and Gwen Bradley of Harrisonburg and Barbara Keith of Jonesville; two aunts, Rhonda Brown and husband, Wesley of Jonesville, and Brooke Glenn and husband, Travis of Jena; two uncles, Jeffery Keith and wife, Amanda of Jonesville, and Brant Bradley and wife, Kara of West Monroe; cousins, Ashley and Rick Luss, Kelsey Brown, Leah, Lacie, and Jase Keith, Judah and Audrey Glenn, Myra and Evelyn Bradley, Cameron, Kennedy and Finley Luss; as well as numerous other close family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were George Book, Jimmy Murray, Gary Vines, Lee Cater, Wes White, and Casey Ryan. Honorary pallbearers were Chris Ahmed, Jacob Holloway, Jordy Mayo, and Jordie White..
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Aslyn's name to First Baptist Church of Harrisonburg - Children's Ministry.
_________________________
Barbara Hunter-Ellis
Funeral services for Barbara Hunter-Ellis, 67, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hunter-Ellis died September 6 at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.
________________________
Beverly Harris
Funeral services for Beverly Harris, 64, of Ferriday, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 from the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center in Vidalia, with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. She will be driven from Concordia Funeral Home after the funeral services in a horse drawn carriage to Ferriday Cemetery for burial under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harris, daughter of Peter and Dorothy Green Poole was born in Ferriday and died at her sister's residence. She was a transition manager for LaSalle Headstart Program.
She is survived by her son, Ben Harris, III of Vidalia; a nephew she raised as her own, Marquise Poole; seven siblings, Ventras Poole, Doris Poole and a devoted sister and caregiver, Pamela Poole all of Ferriday; Willie Poole and his wife, Qwana of Beaumont, TX, Esther Jolla of Long Beach, CA, Dorothy Weatherspoon and her husband, Vernon, Peter Poole, Jr., all of San Bernardino, CA; seven grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Poole and Eddie Poole.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
__________________________
Curtis Wendell Breland
Curtis Wendell Breland left this world on September 13, 2021. Mr. Breland was born on The Island in Tensas Parish on March 12, 1938 to Joseph Curtis and Iva Lee Higginbotham Breland. While he was an infant, his father purchased a farm near Clayton, on Indian Village, where he was raised with six siblings.
Mr. Breland served in the United States Marine Corp and was a retired Game Warden from LDWF. He lived much of his adult life in Tensas Parish, where he raised his children.
Mr. Breland is survived by his children, Deanna Breland Byrd (Donny) of Vicksburg, MS and Blane Breland (Sherry) of Tallahatchie County, MS. He is also survived by one grandchild, Marty McDougal of Vicksburg and by four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, Brantley, and Braylee; a sister Carolyn Lushute (Julian) of Ferriday, and a brother, Noel Breland, of Clayton. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Evelyn Crawford and Kathy Breland and two brothers, Doyle Breland and Marshall Breland.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Clayton Baptist Church with Emile Bordelon, his Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday.
Pallbearers are Steve Minton, Curt Crawford, Jason Lushute, Andy Tipton, Marty McDougal, and Lil’ Steve Minton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.comerfh.com
_________________________
FELIX JOHNSON
Funeral services for Felix Johnson, 55, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 from Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, September 17, at the funeral home.
Mr. Johnson, son of Louis and Jessie Mae White Johnson was born in Ferriday and died in Ferriday.
He is survived by his father, Louis Johnson; two children, Keyondris Brown both of Ferriday; Tiona Johnson of Jena; a child he raised as his own, Felixia Bethley of Ferriday; two brothers, Nathaniel Williams and his wife, Sandra of St. Grabrielle and Louis R. Johnson; two sisters, Cotrina Johnson and Angela Hayes and her husband, Jerry all of Ferriday; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
______________________
Karen Netherland Fletcher
Funeral services for Karen Netherland Fletcher, 62, of Ferriday, will be held at noon, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday, with Br. Houston "Sonny" Travis officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Karen was born in Natchez, MS on February 16, 1959 and passed away September 12, 2021 in Alexandria. She grew up in Ferriday, living next to cousins, family and friends. Karen had a large personality and always made people smile and laugh. She worked for Concordia Parish driving a school bus before changing careers in 2002 by starting cosmetology school. She worked as a hairstylist for over 18 years. For 16 years of that time, she worked and managed Smart Style located in Natchez. She was happiest when riding her motorcycle with her friends and family. With Karen, you always knew where you stood, and she always had the last word. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Maxwell Fletcher; her parents, Douglas Ray Netherland and Frances Netherland; and one brother, Kenneth Ray Netherland.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Fletcher; brother, Bubba Netherland and his wife Christi; sister-in-law, Linda Netherland; step-daughter, Renatta Fletcher Walker and her husband Josh; four nieces, Windy Netherland Garrett and her husband Mike; Sandy Netherland-Roberts; Emilie and Abbie Netherland; great niece, Raylyn Harkins; great-nephews, Payten and Kenneth Roberts; one uncle, Louie Netherland. She is also survived by a host of cousins, family and close friends.
Pallbearers are Payten Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, Joe Oden, Michael Torrez, Shad Roberts and Mark Moore. Honorary Pallbearers are George Freeman, James Peoples, John Goeggle, Tal Morgan, Sam Ferguson, Wayne McClung and Donald Moree.
In lieu of Flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org. To leave an online condolence please visit youngsfh.com.
