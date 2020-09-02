Lanny Howard Lipsey
Funeral services for Lanny Howard Lipsey, 68, of Monterey, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at New Era Baptist Church with Bro. Richie Barrett, Bro. Dennis Baker, and Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lanny was born on Tuesday, September 4, 1951 in Natchez, MS and went to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong member of New Era Baptist Church. Lanny was a man of many passions and a jack of all trades. He was an avid outdoorsman and musician, who loved playing the guitar. Most of his life he spent his time as a farmer, pilot, and democrat, his biggest regret. He was a huge fan of President Donald Trump and regrets not being able to re-register as a Republican. Overall, his family and friends were his world, biggest enjoyment and passion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Houma Lipsey; sister, Linda Lipsey; son, Casey Joe Lipsey; niece, Tracy Burget; and a brother-in-law, Rex Burget.
Lanny leaves behind his mother Sadie Lipsey; wife of 49 years, Kaye Lipsey; son, Travis Lipsey and his wife LeeAnne; granddaughter, Allison Lipsey; grandson, Bronson Lipsey; brother, Jerry Lipsey and his wife Meta all of Monterey; special sister, Sandy Burget; nephew, Brad Burget and his wife Heather Burget; great-nephew, Barrett Burget; great-niece, Adeline Burget all of Ferriday; and special friends, Dean Hamilton and Marilyn Wheeler.
Those honoring Lanny as pallbearers will be Brad Burget, Ricky Bryan, Van Strebeck, Dixie Don Hamilton, Donnie Enlow, Sam Ward, Uel Beard, and Jackie Ryan.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Stone, Bronson Lipsey, Winfield Ward, Doyle Bryan, Harvey White, Ronnie Thompson, Don Hamilton, Tommy Lanius, Clyde Bailey, Bennie Byargeon, Grover Elliott, Gene Baker, Marcus Paul, Richie Paul, Dewey Gallup, Terry Boone, Leo Boothe, Austin Lipsey, Shane Young, Bryan Wiley, Terry Tiffee, Will Lipsey, Glenn Lipsey, Brad Lipsey, Zane Ames, Joe Darmand, Otis Lynn Morace, Lane Dale, Rod Daggett, Wayne Holland, Bert Taunton, Milton Sanders, Charles Calkins, Kenneth Hedrick, Harold Gardner, Jimmy Lipsey, Everett Poole, Buster Ford, and President Donald Trump.
The family would like to send a special thanks to a special friend, Dean Hamilton, for the care and love shared for Lanny and his family. Also, a special thanks to M.D. Anderson, Dr. A. Ajani, and Dr. Rashid.
The family will receive friends at New Era Baptist Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9AM until service time at 11AM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________________
A memorial mass for Joseph Kevin McDonough, 59, of Natchez, who passed away August 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Carpenter House of Baton Rouge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez.
McDonough, a private man, fought a quiet battle with cancer.
Burial will follow afterward at Natchez City Cemetery.
McDonough was born January 8, 1961, in Natchez, MS, the son of Patrick Anthony McDonough III and Rose Ring McDonough.
He grew up in Vidalia and Natchez and attended Trinity Day School, Cathedral and Vidalia High. After high school, he had a lovely time at Mississippi State University and Northeast Louisiana University. Then, he got serious and graduated from Centenary College of Shreveport with a degree in geology.
McDonough worked in the petroleum industry after college.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Growing up, he enjoyed participating in sports from an early age, as well as hunting and fishing, and loved teaching others to enjoy the outdoors. In his free time, he could be found in the woods or along the Mississippi River.
McDonough was a gourmet cook and loved discovering new recipes, especially with the game and fish he caught. He generously shared his game and fish with family and friends and he always loved a good fish fry.
He was happiest sitting in the yard with his pets and bird watching, or working crossword puzzles, if he wasn’t watching his beloved LSU Tigers or New Orleans Saints play ball.
McDonough was kind and thoughtful to people in his own quiet way.
He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Santa Clause Committee.
McDonough was preceded in death by his father Patrick McDonough III; stepfather Dr. William E. Godfrey II; a brother Kyle R. McDonough; his maternal grandparents, Rose Serio Ring and Joseph J. Ring Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Patrick A. McDonough Jr. and Marguerite F. McDonough.
Survivors include his mother, Rose R. Godfrey; two sisters, Camilla McDonough Ostrowe and husband David and niece Isabella, all of Nichols Hills, Oklahoma, and sister Monica McDonough of Natchez; brother Patrick McDonough IV and wife Lisa and his sons, Patrick and Joseph, all of Natchez; as well as close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cathedral School or a charity of your choice.
__________________________
Wesley Bruce
Funeral services for Wesley Bruce, 78, of Vidalia were held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Wesley Bruce was born Saturday, August 15, 1942 in Winnsboro and passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia belonging to many local organizations. During his childhood Wesley worked hard at being proficient at playing his set of drums which landed him a Lead Drummer position for The Mississippians Band. He never lost his fire for playing music with friends throughout his life. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force before being honorably discharged because of a knee injury. Wesley worked for the local ambulance service as an EMT and for the Fire Department in his youth, before taking on his passion of Crime Scene Investigator for the City of Vidalia’s Police Department from 1979-2004. Wesley had many accomplishments in his career. He was proudest of acquiring the AFIS computer (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) for the Vidalia Police Department. He was promoted to Captain and Senior Crime Scene Investigator before his retirement, with 25 years of service. Wesley was a Member and past President of the I.A.I. (International Association of Investigators). He became a Certified Instructor in Crime Scene Investigation and Advanced Latent Print Examination. Wesley taught these courses to future law enforcement officers at police stations and Universities such as LSU, ULM, New Orleans, Lafayette. During this time frame he also developed a passion as a videographer. Once he felt confident in the operations of filming, titling, and editing he opened up his own business which he named “Bruce Video Productions”. Wesley made countless everlasting VCR and DVDs for his client’s special events, while making many memories and friends along the way. In his spare time he always enjoyed working with his German short haired pointer bird dogs, quail hunting in Kansas, playing drums with the band members of Calvary Baptist church in Natchez, and most of all spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Grace Bruce and a brother, Robert L. "Bob" Bruce. Wesley leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Anna M. Bruce of Vidalia; daughter, Robin L. Stahlman and her husband Bill of Church Hill, MS; two sons, Robert E. "Bobby" Bruce and his wife Diane of Huntsville, AL and John C. Bruce and his wife Veronica of Vidalia; seven grandchildren, Lee Hash and his wife Jamie of Natchez, MS, Robert Hash of Tulsa, OK, Beau Stahlman of Church Hill, MS, Brett and Logan Bruce of Huntsville, AL, Ashton and John Auston Bruce of Vidalia; four great-grandchildren, William, Katelynn, Madeline, and Kayleigh Hash; brother, Edward Bruce and his wife Margie of Vidalia and sister-in-law, Gwen McKinney of Vidalia. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Pallbearers were his six grandsons, Lee Hash, Rob Hash, Beau Stahlman, John Auston Bruce, Logan Bruce, and William Hash, and nephews Bo Pedigo of McComb, MS., Ricky Bruce of Meadville MS. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Young, Rex Archer, Jim Easterling, Bobby Cox, Ellis Felter, Bubba Johnson, Charles Stroud, Ronnie Cox, Doug Felter, Ben Forman, and Spanky Felter.
Our special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and his wife Karen, Dr. Brad LeMay and his wife Dorie, and their staffs for decades of care and friendship. Also, a special thanks to Vidalia’s First Responders.
The family asked that any donations please be sent to the Natchez Humane Society or Concordia Parish Animal Shelter.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
Clarence Marvin Smith
Graveside services for Marvin Smith, 88, of Waterproof were held Friday, July 3, 2020, at Legion Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Larry Foster officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, Marvin Smith, loving husband and father, passed away in Franklin Parish. Mr. Clarence Marvin Smith was born on November 16, 1931, in the country home of his parents Calvin L. Smith and Eunice Goodwin Smith in Waterproof. He was a life long resident of Tensas Parish.
Mr. Marvin was a member of First Baptist Church, Waterproof. He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War to the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Division. After serving his country, he worked as a Veteran’s Service Officer in Tensas Parish before returning to his love of farming. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, NRA, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and Tensas Parish Masonic Lodge #360 for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Eunice Smith; two brothers-in-law, Pete Cason and Laney Walker, Jr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Anita Walker Smith of Waterproof; one daughter, Carolyn Smith Arceneaux and husband James of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Becca Arceneaux Weeks and husband William of Vicksburg, MS, Michael Arceneaux and wife Lindsey of St. Joseph, and Emma Arceneaux Lensing and husband Gabe of Madison, MS; two great-granddaughters, Laney and Allie Weeks; one brother Roy G. Smith and wife Billa Faye of Waterproof, three sisters, Cecile Cason, of Vidalia, Mary Walker and husband Allen of Port Neches, TX and Louise Fletcher and husband Bill of Ridgecrest; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Michael Arceneaux, Jimmy Comeaux, Billy Fletcher, Gabe Lensing, Keith Smith, and William Weeks.
Honorary pallbearer was Bobby Fletcher.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
__________________________
Heather Richelle Rein
A Celebration of Life Service for Heather was held Saturday, August, 22, 2020, at the home of Hank and Margie Rein.
Heather Richelle Rein was born August 12, 1991 in Lake Charles and passed away August 13, 2020 in Ferriday.
_______________________________
Inez May Freeman
Funeral services for Inez May Freeman, 92, of Vidalia were held Monday, August 24, 2020, at Comer Funeral Home. A graveside service was held August 25, 2020, at Middleton Creek Primitive Church in Meadville, MS under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Smithdale, MS on July 23, 1928 and passed away August 21, 2020.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.comerfh.com.
__________________________________
Irene Ables
Funeral services for Irene Ables, 81, of Ridgecrest , were held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
________________________
Jack Taunton
Funeral services for Jack Taunton, 87, of Jonesville, were held Monday, August 31, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro Tony Ganey, Bro. Dustin Davis and Bro. Dustin Robertson officiating. Interment followed at Taunton Coleman Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jack Taunton, born March 19, 1933, passed from this life peacefully August 28, 2020 surrounded by his family at Graceland, LA. He was 87 years old and lived life to its fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruby Dosher Taunton; stepmother Eunice Taunton; son Jackie Dale; brothers, Joe and Jimmy Earl; sisters, Georgia and Ruby Jean Harris.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Iris McClure Taunton; son Richard Benjamin and wife Connie; daughter Connie Taunton Manning and husband Buddy; grandchildren, Logan Taunton and wife Christina, Micah Taunton and wife Emma, Matt Taunton and wife Jamie, Brandon Manning, Becky Manning Akins and husband John, Katie Taunton Smith and husband Jere, Sonni Manning Davis and husband Dustin, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jack was a long-time member and avid supporter of Utility Baptist Church and through the years he participated in many areas of service of the church. He dearly loved his church family and loved attending church fellowship and worship services. He retired as owner and operator of Taunton Enterprises Construction and Oil Field Services. He was widely known as one of the best when it came to building roads and leveling land. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors.
He will be missed greatly by his neighbors and his Church family, especially his Sunday School class. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude for all their calls, visits and prayers. Special thanks to neighbor Ronald Ryder and special friend Tom Baldwin for all the help and companionship offered in the last years.
Special thanks to the caregivers of Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the love and care they showed.
Pallbearers were John Akins, Logan Taunton, Micah Taunton, Matt Taunton, Brandon Manning, Maddox Taunton, Xander Taunton and Alex Taunton.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________________
John William Walker
Funeral services for John ‘Dub’ William Walker, 78, of Clayton were held August 28, 2020, at Clayton Apostolic Pentecostal Church with Rev. Melton Rushing and Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment followed at King’s Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mr. Walker was born October 28,1941 in Wisner to Smith Walker and Netti Mason Walker and passed away on August 24, 2020 in Vidalia.
___________________________
Max Peters Sr.
Graveside services for Max Henderson Peters, Sr., 86, of Rayville, formally of Waterproof, were held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Legion Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Max Henderson Peters, Sr. was born on Sunday, December 24, 1933 in Franklin and passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Monroe.
_________________________
Matthew Anderson Colvin
Funeral services for Matthew Anderson Colvin, 44, of Monroe, and formerly of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Ferriday under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday. The Reverends Roger Johnson, Thomas Worsham, and Dan Ratcliff officiated.
A graveside service followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez.
Matt was born on Sunday, January 25, 1976, in Natchez, to parents William “Bill” C. Colvin, III and Cheryl Robertson Colvin. He passed from this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, W.C. and Melva Colvin, Ed and Bonnie Robertson and a special uncle Bill Read.
Matt accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at the age of nine, becoming a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Ferriday. Matt attended Huntington School, beginning and graduating from Huntington High School with his class of 1994. He then graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a B.A. degree in Business Administration. After working several years, he returned to work with his father at Colvin’s Pharmacy and Medical Supply. He enjoyed taking care of customers and formed many friendships through his work.
His great love of the outdoors led to many happy years of hunting, fishing and practicing with guns, especially at his favorite spot, Rifle Point Hunting Club. There, he and his family had camps where they gathered together around the campfire in the evenings to share meals and the days stories.
His grandparents, aunts, uncles, father, and cousins taught him the proper rules and guided him as he grew. He tried to pass on these values to his nephew, Eli, and they truly enjoyed their time together, especially when tossing the football in the yard. His niece, Sarah Anne, was the patient fisherman who would sit a long time as he baited her hook and removed the fish for her. He was most excited when his Florida nephew and niece, Hayes, and later, Stella were born, and got to feed and rock them, and later Facetime them.
Matt was affectionately called Uncle Matt by many of his friends’ children whom he loved dearly. He had a special way with older adults, too, and was most respectful and courteous to them, always offering a smile or word of encouragement. Playing guitar and listening to music was another favorite pastime that Matt enjoyed with his dad and his friend, Jerry Collins. LSU was his favorite team, and their last year’s National Championship was the highlight of his faithful watching. He was also a big New Orleans Saints fan.
Most of all, Matt loved deeply, and was loved deeply by family and friends alike. He stayed in touch with many of his former classmates and loved to visit them when they were in the area. His sense of humor, love for our country, and beautiful smile will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; sister Emily Colvin Merrill and husband Dan and their children, Sarah Anne and Eli, all of Ferriday; brother, William Andrew ‘Andy” Colvin and wife, Emily and their children, Hayes and Stella, of Bonita Springs, FL; aunt, Dianne Colvin Read of Plaquemine; aunt and uncle, Richard and Carol Roberson of Greenwood; Uncle Pat Robertson of Monterey; special cousins and their families: Kimberly Read Meno and husband John, Kayla Read Areingdale, Scott Read and wife Wendy, and Heather Robertson Smith and husband Aaron; his beloved boxer Guinnie, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Scott Read, Mark, Gibson, Jerry Collins, Paul Owens, Ryan McMahon, Will Manning, Michael Rabb and Paul Riggs.
Honorary pallbearers were Michael Tumminello, Jacob Herrington, Lance Smith, Jeremy Wood, Jamie Godbold, Andy Guida and Matt Horne.
Any planned memorials may be made to charity of your choice or to the Jesus Film Project (which carries the gospel message to many countries in their own language), c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Ferriday, LA, 71334 or the Delta Charter School.
___________________
Edith Price Keyes
Graveside services for Edith Price Keyes, 85, of Waterproof, were held September 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Bro. Emile Bordelon and Bro. Tommy Barron officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Edith Keyes was born on Saturday, October 6, 1934 in Waterproof and passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Ferriday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Clayton Baptist Church.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________
Vivian ‘Polly’ Jacobs Barnette
Vivian Pauline ‘Polly’ Jacobs Barnette, 96, died on August 25, 2020 with her family by her side in Ferriday. Services were held August 27, 2020, at Comer Funeral Home. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Polly was born September 23, 1923 in Lumberton, MS.
