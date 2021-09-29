Kathy Janelle Slavent
Funeral services for Kathy Janelle Slavent, 52 of Vidalia, will be held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12 noon with Bro. Glen Harrigill officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kathy Slavent was born on Monday, April 21, 1969 in Lake Providence and passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Robert and Jerilene Adams.
She is survived by her daughter Sara Cockerham of West Monroe; her mother Bonnie Slavent of Vidalia; father of her daughter Greg Cockerham of Ferriday and life long friend, Phyllis White of Ferriday.
The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home from 10 a.m. til noon on Saturday, October 2, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Jesse Frank Davis
Funeral services for Jesse Frank Davis, Jr., 75, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Danny Reed and Bro. Larry Whittington officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jesse Frank Davis, Jr. was born on Thursday, March 21, 1946 in Jonesville and passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Vidalia. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Kingston. Jesse was owner and operator of Davis Wrecker Service and Miss Lou Porta Johns.
He was preceded in death by his father Jesse Frank Davis Sr.; mother Bertha Graves Davis; two brothers, Alvin Davis and Morris Davis and a sister Dolly Breland.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Rosalie Whittington Davis of Vidalia; daughter Mandy Cowan and her husband Michael of Frogmore; son Brandon Davis and his wife Dottie of Vidalia; great-nephew who was raised as his son Bud Wood of Natchez, MS; brother Lucion Davis of Monterey; sister Dora King and her husband Ward of Vidalia; three grandsons, Jon Michael Cowan, Cody Davis and Braxton Davis; four granddaughters, Rebekah Smedley, Kayla Smedley, Lyla-Kay Davis and Rosealyn Wood and great-granddaughter Emmerlynn Davis. He is also survived by his special friend Lester.
Pallbearers were Jerry McJimsey, Jeremy Taylor, Lil Fred Taylor, Bobby Maples, Mitchel Luke and Mason Luke.
Honorary pallbearers were Ted McCarstle, Roy Temple, Butch Hammett and Calvary Baptist Church of Kingston Sunday School Class.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
JoAnn Morace
Funeral services for JoAnn Morace, 84, of Jonesville, were held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville with Bro. Terry Glaspell officiating. Internment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, Wildsville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
JoAnn Morace was born on Friday, March 12, 1937 in Shreveport and passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Columns Nursing Home.
______________________
Cheryl Jones Sanford
Funeral services for Cheryl Jones Sanford, 80 of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro Jerry Sharp Jr. officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Cheryl Sanford was born on Sunday, January 26, 1941 in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Ferriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.