HENRY NEAL SR.
Funeral services for Henry Neal Sr., 89, of Clayton, who died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton, with Pastor Rickey O'Quinn officiating.
Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton, under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe.
_________________________
Kevin Estus Evans
Graveside service for Kevin Estus Evans, 54, of Lafayette, formerly of Sicily Island, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island with Bro. John Lord officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Nora Ann Fisher
Memorial service for Nora Ann Fisher, 64, of Monterey, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Nora was born on Monday, August 19, 1957 in Buras and passed away Sunday, September 05, 2021 in Ferriday.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time,Thursday, September 9, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
__________________
Curtis Glenn Huffman Sr.
March 17, 1951- August 23,2021
Curtis Glenn Huffman Sr, 70, originally from Ferriday, died Monday, August 23,2021 at his residence of Greensburg. He was born March 17, 1951, in Natchez, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sycamore Baptist Church in Vidalia, with a Memorial Service beginning at 1 p.m.
Curtis was retired from Rowan Drilling, where he was a crane operator. He also worked a short time for the Ferriday Police Department and with his friend, Chief Joe Sontoyo at the Ferriday Fire Department. He was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church.
Curtis was a person who loved spending time with his family and friends, Curtis loved to talk and laugh with anyone who would stop and talk with him therefore, he never met a stranger in his entire life. He loved to make people laugh as much as he loved laughing himself.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Huffman, Aulcey Huffman and his wife Geniece; sisters, Janice Fay Huffman, and Patricia Huffman; maternal grandparents, Julian and Jewel Wright and paternal grandparents, Carter and Tully Huffman.
Curtis is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Sharon Huffman; his son and best friend Curtis Huffman II of Greensburg; his daughter and the apple of his eye Angela Huffman and son-in-law Eric Cunningham of Clinton; step-grandchildren, Logan Cunningham and Eric Cunningham Jr. and his wife Alex; great-grandchildren, Raeghan, Payton, Krystal and Lainey Cunningham.
Also, brothers, Eddie Joe (Debbie) Huffman, Frank (Gloria) Huffman, and James Huffman; sisters, Anita (Richard) Cowan, Debbie (Scott) Chelette, Connie Thorpe (Mike Clark) and Jennifer Huffman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles which he loved dearly.
