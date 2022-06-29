Hunter Aaron Paul Coco
Graveside services for Hunter Aaron Paul Coco, 21, of San Marcos, TX will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Bougere Baptist Church in Deerpark, under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home.
Hunter was born June 30, 2000, in Ferriday to Barry Coco and Michelle Johnston, he passed away June 20, 2022, with his brother Jonathon Coco in the line of duty as a firefighter for the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department.
Hunter was preceded in death by his mother; grandfathers Otis Coco, Nigel Johnson, and his cousin, Owen McKinney.
Survivors include his fiance' Allyssa Ashby and daughter Paisley Coco, both of Såan Marcos, TX; parents, Barry and Jaimee Coco of Martindale, TX and four siblings, Ashley Sanford and husband Seth of Vidalia; Marcus Hildebrand and fiance' Katlynn of Martindale, TX; Kaleb Coco and Riley Coco, both of Martindale, TX. One niece and one nephew, Avah and Colson Sanford of Vidalia. Grandparents, Marlene and Roger Bierstedt of Seguine, TX; Dorothy Coco of Vidalia and Diane Johnston of Ferriday. Aunts and uncles, Donna and Roger King of Monticello, MS, Donald 'Bubba' Coco of Monterey, and Debbie and Nilon Wolter of Staples, TX. Cousins, Kelton Wolter, Kendra Johnston, Hannah McKinney, Hayden Coco, and Lola Coco.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kelton Wolter, Nilon Wolter, Roger King, TJ Johnson, Maxwell Little, Kaleb Coco, Donald 'Bubba' Coco, Marcus Hildebrand, Ben Soto, Ryan Derrick, Sebastian McNilly, and members of the Maxwell Community VFD and Buda Police Department. Honorary pallbearer will be Hayden Coco.
_____________________
Jonathon Taylor Coco
Graveside services for Jonathon Taylor Coco, 25, of San Marcos, TX will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Bougere Baptist Church in Deerpark, under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home.
Jonathon was born June 14, 1997, in Ferriday to Barry Coco and Michelle Johnston, he passed away June 20, 2022, with his brother Hunter Coco in the line of duty as a firefighter for the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department.
Jonathon was preceded in death by his mother; grandfathers Otis Coco, Nigel Johnson, and his cousin, Owen McKinney.
Survivors include his parents, Barry and Jaimee Coco of Martindale, TX and four siblings, Ashley Sanford and husband Seth of Vidalia; Marcus Hildebrand and fiance' Katlynn of Martindale, TX; Kaleb Coco and Riley Coco, both of Martindale, TX. Two nieces, Avah Sanford of Vidalia and Paisley Coco of San Marcos, TX; one nephew Colson Sanford of Vidalia. Grandparents, Marlene and Roger Bierstedt of Seguine, TX; Dorothy Coco of Vidalia and Diane Johnston of Ferriday. Aunts and uncles, Donna and Roger King of Monticello, MS, Donald 'Bubba' Coco of Monterey, and Debbie and Nilon Wolter of Staples, TX. Cousins, Kelton Wolter, Kendra Johnston, Hannah McKinney, Hayden Coco, and Lola Coco.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kelton Wolter, Nilon Wolter, Roger King, TJ Johnson, Maxwell Little, Kaleb Coco, Donald 'Bubba' Coco, Marcus Hildebrand, Ben Soto, Ryan Derrick, Sebastian McNilly, and members of the Maxwell Community VFD and Buda Police Department. Honorary pallbearer will be Hayden Coco.
_______________________
ANTONNE DRUSIEL DUNCAN SR.
January 1, 1940– June 22, 2022
Funeral Services for Antonne Drusiel Duncan Sr., 82, of Ferriday, who passed away on June 22, 2022, at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday, with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Visitation services will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday, July 1, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Antonne “Toine” was born on January 1, 1940, in Ferriday, to Harry Duncan Sr. and Drusiella Cattalia Duncan.
Antonne is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Teresa Johnson and Willia Mae Wickliffe; three brothers, James Tolliver, Melvin Duncan and Harry Duncan Jr.
Antonne leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Ruth Maxine Duncan; three children, Antoinette Curry and husband Darryl, Francis Duncan and wife Jessica and Antonne Duncan Jr. and wife Schrylean; two grandsons reared as his own, Ywante Curry and Leren Curry and wife Kelley; three daughters he called his own, Felecia Poole, Ruth Gaylor and Beatrice Armstrong; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.
____________________
Kimberly Ann Smith Melton
Funeral services for Kimberly "Kim" Ann Smith Melton, 40, of Ferriday, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bro. Jeremy Mullins and Jack Melton officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m until service time at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________
Louise Wesley Wyant
Funeral services for Louise Wesley Wyant, 87, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Lake St. John Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Aimwell, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Louise was born on Friday, November 16, 1934, in Durham, NC, and passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in Alexandria. She was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church. Louise loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wyant; parents, John Gaither Wesley and Nellie Bradley Wesley; brothers, Gaither, Donald, and Jack Wesley; and sisters, Jean Sexton, Esther Hunter, and Francis Jones.
Louise leaves behind her three daughters, Judy Hampton of Ferriday, Pam Eames and her husband David of Ferriday, and Vickie Jowers of Vidalia; granddaughters, Jennifer Schmidt and her husband Anthony, and Kayleigh Bogran and her husband Vaughan; grandsons, Brandon Gardner, Michael Hampton, and Steven Eames; great-grandchildren, Nasif Lee Gardner, Wesley, and Robert Lee Schmidt, and Benjamin Lee Bogran; sister, Darlene Norris of Lillington, NC; brothers, Jay G. Wesley of Durham, NC and Billy Wesley of Maryland; and beloved pets, Chief and Daisy.
Those honoring Louise as pallbearers are Freddie Trisler, Travis Brown, Matt Maroon, Ben Hendricks, Jake Brown, and Paul Holmes.
Honorary pallbearer will be Gene Maroon.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the members of Lake St. John Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery in memory of Mrs. Louise (PO Box 1107 Jena, LA 71342) or Lake St. John Baptist Church (4729 Hwy 568 Ferriday, LA 71334).
"The Lord has blessed me with a long and happy life, a loving family, and wonderful friends. There is no reason for tears at my funeral, just rejoice for me and the happy life I have lived."
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
