Patricia Gallender Carnet
Funeral services for Patricia Gallender Carnette, 76, of Natchez, MS will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Will Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow at Palo Alto cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patricia Carnette was born on Monday, August 26, 1946 in Jonesville and passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday.
Katherine Mildred Horne Galloway
Funeral services for Katherine Mildred Horne Galloway, 97 of Ferriday, were held May 16, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday Rev. Clyde Ray Webber and Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Katherine Horne Galloway was born on Monday, September 7, 1925 in Picayune, MS and passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Suzanne “Suzie” Moullé Johnson
Mary Suzanne “Suzie” Moullé Ducoté Johnson, daughter of Nolan Alfred Moullé and Ruth Evelyn Osterberg was born on March 13, 1926 in Bunkie and died May 10, 2023 in Ferriday.
Preceding Suzie in death were her grandparents Mary Anne Boyce and Otto S. Osterberg and Euphrosine Suzanne Philippeau and A. J. Moullé, her parents, a niece, Amanda Moullé and a great nephew, Anthony John Debayle.
Her survivors include her sister, Virginia Anne Moullé Hickham and her brother, Nolan Alfred Moullé, Jr. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew Suzanne Hickham Debayle, Annette Hickham Cosgrove, Donna Hickham Gremillion, Nolan Alfred Moullé, III, Nancy Carol Moullé and many great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her first cousin, Jane Brown Huff, her children and grandchildren and step-daughter, Cathy Johnson Schleining, her children and grandchildren.
Suzie’s parents moved from Bunkie to Ferriday in approximately 1930 so Suzie could attend school in Ferriday. She graduated from FHS in 1943 and was the Salutatorian of her class. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, Suzie was the pianist for the FHS jitterbug band known as The Stardusters. They performed at various functions and dances. In 1947 Suzie graduated from LSU with a BS degree in Home Economics. Suzie married Ogden Louis “Denny” Ducoté in 1948. Denny died in 1965. Suzie subsequently married Frederic “Fred” Raymond Patier Johnson. A highlight to her wedding to Fred was an overseas phone call from her brother who was stationed on board an aircraft carrier in Japan at the time. Fred died in 2003.
The family would like to thank all the Lay Eucharistic ministers who brought communion to Suzanne. In addition, the family would like to thank Dr. Huey Moak and his staff and the staff of Enhabit Hospice.
The family gratefully acknowledges and appreciates all of the sitters for the loving care they provided during these last years of Suzanne’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Suzie’s memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ferriday or to your favorite charity.
