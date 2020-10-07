Clara Cross Russell
Funeral services for Clara "Tido" Cross Russell, 84, of Monterey, will be held at 10 a.m Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Monterey Church of Christ with Clyde Grammon and Jason Sparks officiating. Interment will follow at the family cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Clara was born on Thursday, October 1,1936 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Clara worked as a Registered Nurse at Riverland Medical Center and retired after many, many years. She enjoyed and loved gardening and watching football. Most of all Clara enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mom, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is reunited with the love of her life, John Carroll Russell, Sr.; her parents, Marion and Josephine Cross; sister, Marie Castleberry, brother, Leslie Cross; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Russell; and great-grandson, Chase Gillespie.
She leaves behind her daughter, Juanita Grammon and her husband Arnie; Rebecca Lynne Russell, Monterey; son, John Carroll Russell, Jr. and his wife Paula; daughter, Martha Phelps and her husband Rusty; sister, Mary Catherine Crum; sister-in-law, Billie Dean Cross; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Grammon, Zachary Grammon and his wife Tamarack, Micah Grammon, Jacob Grammon, Timothy Grammon, Blake Russell and his wife Kristi; Brennen Russell and his wife Shawn, Kristin Russell, Peyton Phelps and his wife Kim, and Walker Phelps; and four great-grandchildren, Terebinth, Rowan, John Thomas, and Ava.
Pallbearers are Zachary Grammon, Blake Russell, Brennen Russell, Micah Grammon, Peyton Phelps, Walker Phelps, and Cade Crum.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Futrell, Rusty Crum, and Vance Cross.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m until 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Monterey Church of Cross. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________________
William John Goodfellow
William John "Bill" Goodfellow, Sr., known affectionately as Bill, was born on Septemebr 15, 1922 and passed away peacefully at his home on October 1, 2020 in St. Joseph, at the age of 98. Services were held on Saturday, October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, Louisiana. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________________
Billy Ray (Bill) Roberts
A celebration of life for Billy Ray (Bill) Roberts was held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Vidalia, officiated by Rev. Wes Faulk. Mr. Roberts went home to heaven on September 29, 2020. He was born in Newport, Arkansas to Ed and Effie Roberts. Bill was the third of eight sons.
Mr. Roberts loved his family, farming, baseball, fishing, coon hunting, gardening, church music and Jesus. He was a farmer for over 50 years. Mr. Roberts also enjoyed sharing the bounty of his garden with others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Effie Roberts; brothers, Wayne Roberts, J.R. Roberts, Connie Roberts, James “Tobe” Roberts, Troy Roberts and one very special dog, Sissy.
Those left to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 65 years, Chris Roberts; daughter, Karen Lemoine (Byron) of Hamburg; two sons, Bob Roberts (Deedee) of Vidalia and Dennis Roberts of Vidalia; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Burl Roberts of Vidalia and Danny Roberts of Southhaven, MS. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He loved well and was well loved. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
