Rickie Dale Brown
Funeral services for Rickie Dale Brown, 69, of Vidalia, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Internment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Rickie was born on Tuesday, April 18, 1950 in Lubbock, TX and passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Riverland Medical Center.
Rick received his undergraduate degree in Education from Belhaven University and his Masters in Administration from ULM.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rick spent his career as a coach and teacher in St. Joseph, Lake Providence, Monterey, Ferriday and Vidalia, most notably as Principal for 17 years at his beloved Vidalia High School. After retirement, Rick continued influencing lives through his work as an Education Counselor at Concordia Parish Correctional Center.
As Principal, "Mr. Brown" liked to show a stern facade, but behind that was a truly soft-hearted man who wanted his students and faculty to succeed. Rick's greatest joy as a professional was seeing his students, past and present, achieve their goals and obtain happiness in their lives.
Rickie was also a cherished member of our family as husband, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. We will always remember his countless acts of selflessness, his quiet words of wisdom and advice that always rang true, and of course his great sense of humor and those classic, perfectly timed one-liners he always delivered at family get-togethers. His memory and spirit will live with us forever.
He was preceded in death by his father Walter E. Brown Sr.; mother Christine Whitaker Brown and nephew Eddie O'Haver.
Survivors include his wife Ruthie Brown of Vidalia; mother-in-law Faye LaSyone of Vidalia; two brothers, Bud Brown and his wife Debra of Canton, MS and Chris Brown and Michele of Tullahoma, TN; sister Barbara O'Haver and her husband James of Seligman, MO; two brothers-in-law, Ed LaSyone and his wife Erin of Heber Springs, AR and Jay LaSyone of Vidalia;
seven mieces, Aubrie LaSyone, Abbie Temple and Josh, Wendy Saroz, Brandi Chancellor and Justin, Laura Brown, Jennifer Jones and Megan Ferrell; four nephews, Landon LaSyone, Lukas LaSyone, Benji Brown and Lauren, Brian Brown and Hayes Temple and his precious cat, 'Baby'.
Pallbearers were Dee Faircloth, Tim Herndon, Britt Keahey, Marshall Bankston, Mike Roboski and Dave Williams.
Honorary pallbearer was Roy Rushing
_____________
Vanessa Ann Cay
Funeral services for Vanessa Ann Cay , 60, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at New Hope Apostolic Church in Leland with Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Vanessa was born on October 20, 1959 in Wildsville and passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Ferriday.
___________
Jean Aray Darden
Funeral services for Jean Aray Darden, 64, of Vidalia, were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Dunbarton Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jean Aray Darden was born on Monday, January 17, 1955 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Vidalia, surrounded by her loved ones.
Shirley Deville
Funeral services for Shirley Crooks Deville, 84, of Vidalia, were held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, officiated by Bro. Brad Crooks and Rev. Charles Bobo. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
__________
Shirley Deville was born June 27, 1935 in LaSalle Parish and passed away December 8, 2019 in Jonesville after a lengthy illness.
___________
Dan Howard III
Funeral services for Dan Howard, III, 70, of Natchez, Mississippi were held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with Bro. officiating. Interment followed atNew Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Dan Howard III was born on Monday, June 27, 1949 in Ferriday, LA and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Vidalia.
__________
C.B. Windham
C.B. Windham, 96, a jolly grand ole soul, crossed over to Gloryland while visiting family in Natchez, MS on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Originally named Charles Billups Windham, Jr., C.B. was born to Charles Billups and Clara Dalton Windham on April 26, 1923 in Warren County, MS. Mr. Windham became C.B. upon joining the Navy without a birth certificate in 1940. When asked for his name, he replied, “C.B.” A patriotic and devout American, he served in World War II in the Philippines on PT Boat 105, and later PT 181-in the same squadron as did the late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
Mr. Windham was a Mason and a member of Harmony Lodge in Natchez, MS. He was also currently a member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. In 1950, Mr. Windham was employed by Pet Milk Co as a sales rep in Natchez, MS. In 1969, he moved to Monterey and purchased a small store and motel which he named Windham Sportsman Lodge. He also owned a distributorship with Sealtest Milk Co. He was well known for his sales ability. He retired in Okolona in 1993.
A service, with U.S. Navy honors, will take place at 2 PM Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private entombment in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Bro. Jimmy Bryan will officiate with the eulogy delivered by Steve Holland. Wanda Carol Sweeney will sing. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only at Holland-Okolona Chapel (300 W. Main).
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Germany Windham, who died March 9, 2007. He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles Billups Windham and Clara Dalton Windham; two brothers and six sisters. He leaves behind one daughter, Glenda Windham Burns (Kenneth); two sons, Charles Billups Windham (Lisa), and James Donald Windham (Susan); 10 grandchildren, Bridget Burns, Tiffany Dohner, Dawn Maynor, Tabitha Bratton, and Jessica Windham; and five grandsons serving as pallbearers, Brother Burns, Chad Windham, Tip Windham, Will Windham, and Trey Windham. Also serving as pallbearer is his nephew, Jon Briggs. He also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Outreach Church, 31312 County Line Road, Okolona, MS 38860, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
