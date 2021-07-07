Paulette Grimes Kimball
Memorial services for Paulette Grimes Kimball, 74 of Frogmore, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Paulette Kimball was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946 in Skene, MS and passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Frogmore.
