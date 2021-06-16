Patsy Ruth Huff
Graveside service for Patsy Ruth Huff, 86, of Ferriday, were held Friday, June 11, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery on Friday, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patsy was born on Thursday, August 2,1934 in Malvern, AR and passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Wayne Eskue and Beatrice Leona Maddox Eskue; husband Jim Theman Huff, Sr. and son Jim T. Huff, Jr.
Those left to honor Patsy are her sons, Benjamin Wayne Huff, Sr. of Lake St. John, John Daye Huff of Natchez , MS and Patrick Curtis Huff of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Daye Clouston, Jimmie Joline Little and her husband Jack, Benjamin Huff, Jr., John Kyzar Huff and his wife Mary, Amanda Brown and her husband Kresten, Samantha Banks and her husband Tim, Patrick Huff, Jr., and Jonathan Huff; and six great-grandchildren.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.
