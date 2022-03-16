Memorial services for Noah R. "Bob" Archer, 87 of Ferriday, were held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home on Tuesday March 15, 2022, with Rev. Trish Archer officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bob was born on Thursday, December 20, 1934, and passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born in Ferriday, and he passed away in Ferriday. He graduated from Ferriday High School, Class of 53, and was a member of Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church. Bob spent his adult life as a farmer with his twin brother Bill and co-owner of the Magnolia Motel and Restaurant with his family.
Bob was devoted to family and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and all the adventures to be had in a small rural town, such as hunting, horseback riding, camping, and farming. He loved sharing all of that with the children in his life, his nephews, Tom, Tim, and Tracy Lowry first, and later his own children and grandchildren, and any other child who might want to enjoy the fun of his world.
He was preceded in death by his parents W.S. “Bill” Archer, Sr. and Lena Cross Archer, his sister Emma Lee Archer Lowry, his twin brother Bill Archer, Jr., and his best buddy and constant companion, "Bruiser", and many other legendary coon dogs, deer dogs, pet dogs and horses.
He is survived by his wife Mildred Archer of Ferriday; his three sons, Noah Archer, Jr. and his wife Trish of Wilmington, NC, Jason Archer and his wife Jeannie of Ferriday, and Marsalin "Marcy" Archer and his wife Angela of Ferriday; his grandsons, Will Archer and his wife Angel of Raleigh, NC, Ransom Archer of Ferriday, Cullen Archer of Ferriday, and Dawson Archer of Natchez, MS; his granddaughter Ryleigh Archer of Natchez, MS; and his sister-in-law, Dinkie Archer of Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Encompass Health Hospice of Vidalia, or Concordia P.A.W.S of Ferriday.
Mrs. Mildred and family wish to give a special thanks to the staff of Encompass Health Hospice who treated them with exceeding kindness and care: Ashton, Kody, Sarah, Chaplain Phillip, Penny, and a special thank you to Angie, who formed a special bond with him.
