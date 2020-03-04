Bobby Skipper
Funeral services for Bobby "Bo" Skipper, 68, of Newellton, were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Pentecostal Church with Bro. Stephen Hicks and Bro. Terry Jordan officiating. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bo Skipper was born on Wednesday, November 21, 1951 in Waterproof and passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Newellton.
