Margaret 'Dianne' Rollins
Graveside service for Margaret "Dianne" Rollins, 73, of Trout, was held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, with Bro. Ken Davis officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home- Jonesville.
Dianne Rollins was born November 30, 1946 in Monroe and passed away March 14, 2020 at her home.
