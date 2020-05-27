William Bartley Tims
William Bartley Tims, 78, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on May 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on August 23, 1941 to Lauren and Lucy (Dearman) Tims in Clarke County, MS.
William is survived by his sons, Bart (Laura) Tims and Kristopher Tims; and grandchildren, Scott Tims, Hagan Tims, Kourt Tims and Slade Tims.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lauren Bartley Tims and Lucy Elizabeth Tims.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Wrights Funeral Home of Quitman, MS.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the St. Jude or Tim's Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
