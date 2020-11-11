It may be weeks before we know the final outcome of the 2020 presidential race as President Donald Trump’s team of attorneys challenge the outcome of the election in key swing states in light of allegations of voter fraud and other irregularities.
There’s no doubting Democrats engaged in illegal behavior to turn the election in Joe Biden’s favor. We know enough already about pallets of ballots magically arriving in the wee hours of the morning after the polls had closed and miraculously, every single vote was for Biden. We also are fully aware of voters who cast absentee ballots but did not request one. We’ve seen evidence as well of election workers marking ballots for Biden on election night and turning them in to be counted as if it was just another day at the office. Furthermore, enough smoke has surfaced to question whether the software used in tabulating votes in key swing states operated correctly or was void of any interference from bad actors.
The question is whether Trump’s attorneys can obtain or have enough evidence to prove in court that the illegal behavior and computer glitches led to Trump’s defeat.
The Biden campaign and their loyal foot soldiers in the so-called mainstream media would have us believe a sitting president who garnered more votes than any incumbent U.S. president in history and who attracted record-setting support for a Republican among black Americans and Hispanics was defeated by a frail, senile old man who seldom campaigned for office. This is the same senile old man whose drug addict son, Hunter, was caught red-handed selling his father’s influence to Chinese communists for millions of dollars, and enough evidence has reared its head to suggest daddy knew about it all along and got a piece of the action. Amazingly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation apparently dug into this sordid affair at some point in 2019, but the outcome of that investigation is unknown and appears dead on arrival. If it’s left to the FBI, you can rest assured no criminal charges will ever be filed against the Bidens.
The scope of the apparent criminal behavior surrounding the presidential race is more than sufficient for any reasonable American to accept Trump’s insistence to challenge the outcome of the election in court to determine whether he was beaten fair and square or was the target of the most comprehensive and far-reaching voter fraud scheme since the founding of the Republic. Ed Daley manufacturing 118,000 votes in Chicago for John Kennedy in 1960 pales in comparison. Hell, Daley would wince at what the Democrats pulled this year, and that’s saying a lot.
Just 20 years ago, the outcome of the presidential race was in limbo until mid-December thanks to a dispute over who won the state of Florida. You may remember it. You also may remember the so-called mainstream media did not declare a winner in the race until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush’s favor and handed him the presidency.
That’s not what occurred in this presidential election cycle. No, Biden’s pompom brigade in the press declared him the winner over the weekend in spite of the election results not yet certified in key swing states and in spite of Trump’s attorneys declaring they would begin filing lawsuits challenging the outcome of the election beginning Monday, Nov. 9. It didn’t matter.
What’s changed between 2000 and 2020?
It’s simple. The so-called mainstream media including the big three networks, the cable news networks, the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Gannett newspapers and just about every other major newspaper in the country have all abandoned any pretense of reporting the news objectively. They are nothing more than glorified public relations firms for the leftist movement in America, and the so-called reporters and on-air personalities who work for them are nothing more than political activists masquerading as journalists. That’s the God’s honest truth.
I’m cautiously optimistic President Trump will prevail in court to secure a second term in office, but I know it’s best to be prepared for the worst.
Make no mistake. America is at a crossroads. We are dangerously close to losing the Republic, and I’m afraid we are at the precipice of armed civil conflict between Americans who believe in American exceptionalism and those who wish to destroy it.
Sam Hanna Jr. can be reached by phone at 318-805-8158 or e-mail at samhannajr@samhannajr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.