Drew Brees informed the world last week that he stands for nothing.
There is no other way to assess Brees' behavior in light of the future Hall of Fame quarterback for the New Orleans Saints abandoning his opposition to professional athletes disrespecting the American flag by taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem prior to sporting events. Perhaps you recall this brouhaha found its footing in 2016 when then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick kicked off the kneeling craze to shed light on law enforcement officers supposedly targeting and brutalizing black Americans. The issue of kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem has reemerged on the heels of the senseless murder of George Floyd, a black American, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Brees had long stood as one of the few ball players in the National Football League who openly expressed his disapproval of the kneeling phenomenon, often referring to his grandfathers' military service as a reason. His firm stand in support of the American flag and the National Anthem earned him admiration across the country.
That's all gone now since Brees caved to the criticism he endured in the wake of his anti-kneeling remarks in an interview with Yahoo Finance. In just 24 hours following the Yahoo Finance story going public, Brees declared his support for the kneelers and embarked on an apology tour for his bigoted mindset. That's not exactly what Brees said, but at the end of the day that's how it's to be interpreted.
Even Brees' own teammates came down him and claimed their quarterback didn't understand that among black Americans kneeling during the National Anthem had nothing to do with disrespecting the American flag. Quite the contrary, it's all about police brutality, they say.
Since black Americans feel the law enforcement community is singularly focused on targeting and brutalizing them, let's take a look at the facts, assuming facts matter anymore in America particularly in the newsrooms of the so-called mainstream media outlets.
In 2019, law enforcement officers fatally shot 1,004 individuals. Most of them were armed and considered dangerous. Black Americans represented about one-fourth of the people who were shot and killed by police, which is somewhat surprising considering more than 50 percent of known homicide offenders in the U.S. were black and roughly 60 percent of robberies in the U.S. were committed by blacks.
All the while, black Americans comprise roughly 13 percent of the nation's population.
According to the ultra-liberal Washington Post, law enforcement officers in 2019 shot nine unarmed black Americans. In the same year, police shot 19 unarmed whites. Those figures were down significantly from 2015 when police shot 38 unarmed blacks and 32 unarmed whites. On the other hand, a law enforcement officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by police.
The lawlessness of the protests and riots across the country in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis has claimed the lives of no less than five law enforcement officers. Meanwhile, more than 400 law enforcement officers have been injured, some of the them critically. Have we heard any outrage in support of the police? Of course not, and we won't.
The sad irony of it all is once again a dead black man is being used as a wedge to further civil unrest in America, not for the betterment of the black community or in opposition to so-called police brutality. The end goal is to drive President Donald Trump from office by creating angst among the American people, and these theatrics are being driven by liberal white anarchists who claim they're opposed to fascism. These are the same anti-fascists who defaced a statute of Winston Churchill, and that, my friends, tells us the so-called anti-fascists aren't anti-fascists after all. They're simply opposed to representative democracies and the rule of law.
And that brings us back to Brees.
If there's one thing we learned about Brees in the past week, it's that he stands for nothing, but he'll take a knee for anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.