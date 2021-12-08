Zachariah Cox was a land speculator.
In August 1798 while heading down the Mississippi on a massive flatboat loaded with cargo, Cox and his party – composed of 32-armed men -- stopped at Natchez.
Cox told authorities that he was in route to New Orleans to sell his merchandise and to talk with Spanish officials about exploring possible settlement sites in Spanish Louisiana.
His arrival drew immediate concern.
The American government had just taken possession of the newly created Mississippi Territory. At the time conspiracy theories, both real and imagined, were the talk of the town. Land speculators like Cox were seeking to profit from the frontier land development on both U.S. and Spanish soil. Many times these land schemes conflicted with the land claims of other governments and Native Americans.
Historian Isaac Joslin Cox wrote that Cox "was a native of Georgia. He is first mentioned in 1785, when he became involved in a project to found a settlement at the bend of the Tennessee River. Possibly this scheme was part of the general plan to extend Georgia's claim over the western territory that was exemplified in the attempt to organize Bourbon County in the Natchez District, then under Spanish control. In that year (1785) the assembly of Georgia passed an act to organize a county on the Tennessee and Cox was sent out ... to explore the region. The project failed because of Indian opposition, but it is probable that Cox at this time saw the commercial advantages of a settlement at this point.
"Five years later Cox again appeared in connection with this region, this time as promoter rather than subordinate. He was the head of one of the three corporations that received from the state of Georgia, what were popularly known as the 'Yazoo Land Grants.' These grants ... formed the most malodorous, but not necessarily the worst, of our early landgrabs."
Zachariah Cox and his associates purchased millions of acres of land at cheap prices for development, deals sometimes made with the help of unscrupulous state politicians who benefited financially. But protests by Native Americans over the lands in question concerned U.S. authorities.
‘I DEMANDED THEIR AUTHORITY’
On August 1, 1798, Cox and his men passed Fort Massac, the American fort on the Ohio River near its confluence with the Mississippi. The next day, Gen. James Wilkinson, commander of the U.S. frontier army, ordered the arrest of Cox in a dispatch to Mississippi Territory's first governor, Winthrop Sargent.
More than two weeks later, Wilkinson's letter was handed to Sargent in Natchez on Aug. 18. A few hours after that, Cox and his brother were awakened in the middle of the night by armed U.S. soldiers.
"I asked their business," Cox later recalled. "They told me they were the unwelcomed messengers of bad news; their business was to take me into custody. I asked their authority. They told me it was from Governor Sergeant. I put on my clothes. They forced me at the point of the bayonet to" the Natchez fort. "I demanded their authority" and was shown "orders to the following ... 'You are ordered to take under your command a sufficient number of men, and to take into custody the body of Zachariah Cox, if he is found to be in this district, and in case of any opposition, you are to repel force by force, treating him in every respect as a common enemy.'"
On Monday, Aug. 20, Sargent wrote Secretary of State Timothy Pickering about the matter, noting that "before my arrival, his (Cox) coming was talked of amongst some few disaffected persons here, and that he was to assume the government of the state of Georgia" which claimed land in the present day Vicksburg area along the Yazoo River.
Repeatedly, Cox asked why he was being detained but an answer was not given. He was brought to the blockhouse at the Natchez fort and ordered to ascend through a trap door to the loft. Below were "six or seven horse thieves."
He wrote Sargent: "Sir, I am informed 'tis by your orders I have been fifteen days confined to this fort being ignorant of the cause of my confinement. Your information on the subject cannot be a deviation from the constitutional principles of the United States."
Repeatedly he asked for a hearing. Access and communication with his friends were denied. Three of his associates offered to pay a bond and promised to ensure that Cox would appear in court. The plea, said Cox, "was rejected."
"Such," Cox reported to Congress, "was the treatment of a free man, of an American citizen, within American territory, by American officers; and of a citizen who will challenge the world to prove, with respect to him, a single deviation from rectitude of conduct."
A WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS
Cox filed a writ of habeas corpus asking for the right to appear before a judge or magistrate for a hearing, a basic right to keep those in authority from arresting and holding prisoners without specifying and hearing the charges against them. Cox even appealed to Judge Peter Bryan Bruin: "On the subject of my confinement, of which I suppose you cannot be a stranger, having received no answer from him (Sargent), has induced me to address you as one of the federal Judges of this district requesting of you the privilege of the writ of Habeas Corpus, which is guaranteed to me, as well as every other citizen of the United States, by the federal constitution."
Bruin responded that he was busy at the moment, but would consult with Gen. Wilkinson once he arrived in Natchez. Convinced that he had no legal remedies to his situation, Cox began formulating plans to escape: "On the 25th of Sept. I told the officers of the Fort in the care of whom I was placed, that I would rather not exist than to be unjustly and illegally confined. My friends would be injured, who had reposed implicit confidence in me; and I must be involved in inevitable ruin; provided I was detained from pursuing my lawful business.
"All I asked was that (the) justice the constitution and laws of my country entitled me to, and rather than be denied that, I would cease to exist in this world. Except some few contemptuous grins, the officers made little or no reply to my observations and probably thought less of them."
With hope fading after 39 days of confinement without being charged with a crime or given a judicial hearing, Cox escaped on the night of Wednesday, September 26, 1798. He fled to New Orleans.
COX HEADS TO NEW ORLEANS
The next day, Sargent wrote Wilkinson that Cox's flight, due to "total inattention" of his guards, would make the public suspicious "of collusion somewhere." He reported, too, that men had been "marking trees etc. with view to settlement" on both American and Indian lands and in some instances "they have actually established themselves upon such land, much to the public wrong." He outlawed such practices for the time being.
Sargent seemed to be in a panic and not without reason. Armed opportunists, speculators and outlaws were moving into the newly established territory. There had been confrontations between the Choctaw and white settlers. Bruin was the only judge in the territory; the other two had yet to arrive.
"Diffused over our Country are aliens of various character and amongst them the most abandoned of villains who have escaped from the chains and prisons of Spain, and been convicted of the blackest of crimes," Sargent reported to Timothy Pickering, the Secretary of War. "We have no prisons," he wrote, which was why Cox was held at the Natchez fort. Sargent offered a $300 reward for Cox's capture.
In New Orleans, Cox told Louisiana Spanish Gov. Manuel Gayoso his side of the story. "You are at liberty to stay here as long as you think proper, and return to the United States when you please," said Gayoso. Weeks later in Nashville, Cox was arrested on a federal warrant issued by Judge Bruin. There, he was imprisoned for weeks, where again he was not charged with a crime or given a hearing.
Pickering wrote Sargent that according to Wilkinson's communications, it appeared that "Cox was breaching laws governing Indians lands" in Tennessee. But Pickering didn't seem clearly convinced: "The only question that occurs is, whether the warrant of arrest was issued on adequate proof of the offence?"
CONGRESS CRITICIZES IMPRISONMENT
In the early 1800s, Congress launched an investigation. Congressman Peter Early of Georgia reported the findings of a congressional committee's probe on Friday, September 28, 1803. Cox claimed his losses at Natchez totaled $9,000. He asked for reimbursement from the U.S. government since it was the U.S. government that had arrested and held him, preventing him from carrying on his business activities.
The committee reported Sargent had Cox arrested after Wilkinson charged Cox held "views hostile to the peace and interest of the United States, and in particular with having violated the law regulating trade and intercourse with the Indian tribes, in taking a position upon their land..." But the charges were of a general nature, said the committee, and documents presented "fall very far short of proof."
His imprisonment was "irregular and oppressive," opined the committee, but it could find no "principle upon which the government of the United States should be bound to compensate" Cox for his losses.
Historian Isaac Joslin Cox said Zachariah Cox "was trying, with a pioneer's disregard of Indian and Spanish rights or of federal opposition, to develop lands to which he had a legal, if not moral, claim ... He was land hungry, but so were most of his contemporaries, including the more prominent of his opponents. While most of the latter tried to conceal or minimize their speculations, Cox was determined to realize his to the uttermost. He was ready to override all rights of the Indians, but so were nearly all the frontiersmen of Tennessee and Georgia."
