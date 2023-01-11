Delta Charter soccer falls twice By Joey Martin Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s soccer teams dropped a pair of soccer games to start the new year.The Storm and Lady Storm were shut out in games with West Ouachita and Grace Christian.“We haven’t been able to practice much because of the rain,” said Delta Charter soccer coach Christal McGlothin. “But both teams are still playing hard.” Delta Charter moved its home game with Grace Christian Monday to Louisiana College because the field was too wet.Grace Christian’s girls defeated Delta Charter 8-0, while the Storm boys fell to Grace Christian 6-0. Delta Charter’s boys and girls fell to 4A West Ouachita by 8-0 scores on Friday.The boys trailed 2-0 at halftime.“They just wore us out in the second half,” McGlothin said.Delta Charter hosts Menard Thursday before traveling to Tioga Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Delta Grace Christian Sport Football Storm Christal Mcglothin Soccer Team West Ouachita Lady Storm Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Monterey Junior High Homecoming Court 4 hrs ago From left to right Monterey Junior High Homecoming maids: 6th grade Aylivia Price, 7th grade… Read moreMonterey Junior High Homecoming Court Monterey High School Homecoming Court 4 hrs ago MONTEREY HIGH School announces its court. They are: Top row left to right maids: Senior Stor… Read moreMonterey High School Homecoming Court +5 VGC presents holiday awards Jan 6, 2023 Following a long-held tradition, the Vidalia Garden Club has once again recognized local hom… Read moreVGC presents holiday awards
