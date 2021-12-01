In 1808, Methodist ministers Jacob Young and James Axley said their goodbyes at Catahoula Lake in east central Louisiana.
They had just returned from evangelistic work at Ouachita Post (Monroe) and now Young was heading back to Mississippi and Axley to Harrisonburg in Catahoula Parish. Both preachers came south from Kentucky and both worked with four other Methodist missionaries to spread to the Word and build churches in the region.
From Natchez, Young rode his horse out to Pine Ridge for a visit with William Foster, “a man of great wealth, and also a very pious man. He always received and treated Methodist preachers as the Lord’s messengers.”
There, Young met up with one of the most famous evangelists in America’s history – Lorenzo Dow -- an electrifying showman who feared no man and no wilderness trail. At camp meetings when congregants would number a handful or thousands, Dow – also known as Crazy Dow -- would dazzle them with his fiery sermons and eccentric manners.
How fiery were the sermons of Dow and other Methodist evangelists? In Catahoula Parish, Captain Rezin Bowie closed his home to Methodist preaching, claiming James Axley had preached so much about hell that the captain’s chimney had fallen to the ground.
“From that time till he left the territory, he {Dow} was my constant companion,” Young wrote in his book (Autobiography of a Pioneer). “We traveled together, lodged in the same room, prayed and preached together, and the Head of the Church blessed our labors of love.”
Like Young, Dow was about 31 years of age. Dow had previously preached in Natchez in 1803. He also had journeyed into Louisiana and held services at several settlements.
Dow’s appearance always made an impression. His hair and beard were so long and unkempt that one preacher said neither had ever “met a comb.” The clothes on his back – often dirty and ragged – were all he had. Occasionally, a person worshipping one of his sermons would provide him with a suit of clothes. Dow would discard his rags and wear the new clothes until they wore out.
He traveled light. No luggage. He carried only a box of Bibles that he gave away to sinners. When someone donated him money, he usually gave it to someone he considered more needy than he.
Dow became so famous in the United States during his years of preaching that one of the most popular first names for boys was “Lorenzo.”
Bishop Charles Betts Galloway, a Methodist preacher and writer during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, described Dow this way:
"His striking features, peculiar dress, eccentric manners, mysterious movements," self-sacrifice, sometimes abusive language, "and undaunted courage, gave a sort of moral sorcery to his appearances, and attracted multitudes to his ministry. A kind of charmed wonder attended his strange wanderings. He announced one year from a certain day, he would preach under that tree, and then vanish to be scarcely heard of again until the designated time of his return. But true to his appointment he appeared and a mixed multitude was sure to be there to greet him."
So strange were his ways and peculiar his manners that people began to call him "Crazy Dow," a name he didn't really seem to mind.
‘DEVILS AND DAMNED SPIRITS’
Born in Coventry, Connecticut, in 1777, Dow, at an early age, agonized over whether to follow God and preach. In his journal, later published in a best selling book (History of Cosmopolite) in the 19th century, Dow wrote: "When I was between three and four years, one day, whilst I was at play with my companions, I suddenly fell into a reverie {daydream} about God and those places known as heaven and hell."
When his companions noticed his meditative state, one child asked Dow what was wrong, to which Dow responded by asking the playmate whether he "said his prayers night or morning." When the child answered no, Dow replied: "You are wicked, and I will not play with you; so I quit his company and went into the house."
During his youth he dreamed about heaven and hell. Once in a dream he saw God sitting on His throne, Jesus at His right hand, both surrounded by angels flying about and many "glorified spirits."
At the age of 13 he considered but ruled out suicide because he feared that act would send his soul "to everlasting misery."
For years terrifying visions tormented him. One night he dreamed two devils entered his room. One grabbed his head, the other his feet and carried him away. One devil fled in flames of fire, while the other pulled him through a hole down to hell. There, Dow saw blue blazes rising and heard "the screeches and groans of devils and damned spirits."
Despite these troubling visions, Dow’s fears eventually vanished. He dedicated his life to spreading the Word. He preached with urgency that the world would soon end.
Thus, the world became his home. When he proposed to his wife, Peggy, he told her of his plans to live his life as an evangelist. He warned that if she ever opposed this, he would pray that God would remove her from his life.
CAMP MEETINGS
Soon Dow became a circuit rider, dedicating his life to preaching primarily on the frontier. He had experienced a falling out with a handful of Methodist ministers over his strong beliefs and became an independent evangelist although he continued to follow Methodist doctrine and work with Methodist preachers, most of whom loved him.
There were times when he faced great adversity for many reasons, including his fierce anti-slavery views.
When Dow and Jacob Young became preachers in the 1790s, the country was experiencing what became known as the Second Great Awakening. It would last for more than three decades.
This movement's strength was in revivals -- or camp meetings -- dedicated to saving souls and planting seeds for churches. Converts were challenged to help remedy the evils of society before Christ returned to earth. The awakening was based on an angel's message in Revelation 14: 6-7. Flying about heaven, the angel proclaimed in a loud voice: "Fear God, and give glory to Him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship Him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.”
The camp meetings often featured several preachers taking their turn at the pulpit. These would draw huge crowds -- sometimes in the hundreds, sometimes thousands. Worshippers danced, shouted and sang. Sermons lasted for hours and the preaching would go on all day long, for days. It is believed that Lorenzo Dow preached in front of more Americans -- both white and black -- than any other evangelist in the United States during that era.
In his journal, Dow recalled preaching at a camp meeting in Georgia attended by 5,000 over several days. He said at the end of one of his sermons 50 souls were saved (repented from sin, expressed belief in Christ, secured passage to Heaven). He counted 44 tents on the grounds, eight wooden huts, 48 covered wagons and a number of carriages.
THE JERKS
At these camp meetings many converts with great animation spoke in tongues, expressing themselves in languages not understood. The strange, rapid movements -- in which the body almost seems to be possessed -- were known as "the jerks." The congregants had never witnessed this kind of worship.
At a camp meeting in Tennessee, Dow saw "the jerks" for the first time, describing it as a "strange exercise." He said although movements were involuntary they required "the consent of the will." He said it caused no bodily pain and those who were compelled to dance and shake were overcome with a "deadness" of the mind if they resisted, but felt heavenly happiness if they consented.
Dow reported that a Presbyterian minister told him that the most pious rarely were overcome by "the jerks" but those who really had no opinion of them were subject to it. He said the wicked feared them but could be subject to them and that those who persecuted believers would at times be overcome with these spasmodic motions while cursing them the whole while.
A Methodist minister recalled one man who swore against all religions was overcome with the motions and tried to outrun them. But he was overtaken and his neck snapped so violently that he fell and died "with his mouth full of cursing and bitterness."
And the camps also had one unusual feature, according to Benjamin Latrobe, who sketched the layout of a Methodist camp meeting held in 1809 in Virginia. Latrobe wrote that near the outdoor service was "a boarded enclosure filled with straw into which the converted were thrown (so) that they might kick about without injuring themselves.”
‘HAD NOT A CENT LEFT’
Dow’s first visit to Natchez came in the late spring of 1803.
With 25 cents in his pocket, the 26-year-old evangelist left Connecticut for Georgia, riding "an old mare" and stopping along the way to preach wherever he came into a settlement. According to his 19th century book (History of Cosmopolite), Dow traveled in April at the Tombigbee River in Alabama, then part of the Mississippi Territory.
He traveled 70 miles in that area preaching wherever he found an unsaved soul or a Christian needing fellowship: "The inhabitants are mostly English, but are like sheep without a shepherd ... A collection was offered to me, but I did not feel free to accept it; and I left the settlement, procured some corn, and had not a cent left."
Then, he and three other travelers made their way west through the Choctaw nation to "the Natchez settlement, which we reached in six days and half." Along the way, Dow traded his saddlecloth to a Choctaw man "for corn to feed my horse ... Here I was called to another exercise of faith, having no money, and a stranger in a strange land, but my hope was still in God."
Once in Adams County, he stayed for a while with Methodist minister Moses Floyd, who assisted Tobias Gibson, the first Methodist missionary to arrive in the region in 1799. In 1803, Dow, on his first visit to Mississippi Territory, preached at the assembly hall in Washington, the territorial capital located six miles east of Natchez. He met Gov. W.C.C. Claiborne, who greeted him in friendship.
Dow preached at several settlements throughout the region, including Pine Ridge, Selsertown, Bayou Pierre and on the Big Black. He left the territory for five years before returning to Natchez in 1808 when Jacob Young was head of the Methodist missionary effort in Louisiana and Mississippi.
