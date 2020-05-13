In 1838 in Vicksburg during a national economic depression, a
war loomed between the struggling business community and the
hundreds of flatboatmen whose vessels lined the town landing along the
Mississippi River.
The town merchants - influential in city government - had the
upper hand. In fact, the town tried to tax the flatboatmen out of
business.
In the 1998 issue of “Water Log,” published by the Mississippi-Alabama
Sea Grant Legal Program, Richard McLaughlin wrote that "of
perhaps greater concern to the local population was the economic and
moral consequences presented by the large influx of strangers from the
north. Through the eyes of local merchants, the flatboats were seen as
serious and unscrupulous business competitors. Although the
merchants depended on the boats for their wholesale supplies, they
deeply resented the fact that local citizens were going down to the
waterfront and buying their goods directly from the boatmen."
Wrote H. S. Fulkerson in his 19th century book (Random
Recollections of the Early Days in Mississippi): "At that day, the
flatboatman was an important factor in the business of the place as well
as its social status." It "was no uncommon thing to see in the Winter
months as many as four or five hundred 'broad horns' as the flatboats
were called, tied up at our landing. They averaged about four men to the
boat, giving a transient population of some fifteen hundred to two
thousand souls, of this class alone. These flatboats were in active
competition with the regular dealers in the city, and no good feeling at
the time existed between them."
TAXES & MORE TAXES
Fulkerson recalled that during the winter of 1838 the "hostility
came near culminating in a bloody war between the flatboatmen and
citizens. The City Council had levied a tax of $1 per month on all
flatboats, which was promptly paid.
"Subsequently the tax, or wharfage, was raised to $2 per day,
which was also promptly paid. But this heavy tax failed to run the
flatboats off, and at a later meeting of the Council an ordinance was
adopted raising the tax to $50 per day. At this the flatboatmen rebelled
and determined upon resistance by force, if necessary, if enforcement of
collection were attempted before adjudication in court could be had.
"To this end they armed themselves with the one or more rifles or
shotguns on each boat, and with heavy bludgeons cut from a boat load of
hickory hoop-poles lying at the landing. There were four hundred boats
at the landing, and in two hours time the sum of $2,000 was raised to
test the matter in court. But before the proceedings could be instituted
the day for enforcement of the new ordinance arrived, when two
companies of military, in full uniform, with muskets and fIxed bayonets,
and a piece of ordnance in front ... the whole preceded by the Mayor and
Chief of Police, took up the line of march for the levee.
"A breastwork of cotton bales had been made opposite the
wharfboat owned by Hall and Eddie, who were in the rebellion and who
had a cannon loaded for the expected conflict. The flatboatmen
assembled at the landing with their clubs, the guns being near at
hand-mingled freely and fearlessly with the soldiers, and it is said,
spiked their cannon. After much quarreling and threatening, and some
feeble attempts at casting off the lines of some boats, disgust at the
situation suddenly seized the citizens and soldiers, and they 'marched up
the hill again,' concluding it was best to let the courts decide- the
question.
"Finally, the Circuit Court decided against the city, and my
informant, an intelligent gentleman who was an active party on the side
of the resisters, says, taxed Guion and {Seargent S.} Prentiss, the owners
of the landing, and for whose benefIt the suits were instituted, with the
costs. The distinguished lawyer, Joseph Holt, who in later years acquired
a national reputation, was attorney for the flatboatmen. And thus ended
what at one time threatened to be a bloody conflict."
LEGAL ISSUES
In a look at the court process testing the legally of the flatboat
taxes and fees, McLaughlin wrote in ”Water Log”: "Historical writing shows
that the original Circuit Court decision went against the city. In the
absence of a written opinion, we can only speculate about the court's
reasoning, but it is likely that the decision was based on the fact that the
Court did not believe that Vicksburg had legal jurisdiction over
submerged lands of the Mississippi River. This conjecture is grounded
upon the actions that the city took in February 1839 when it went to the
State Legislature to amend its city charter to expand the limits and
boundaries of Vicksburg to the point of the state boundary in the
Mississippi River.
"In addition, the new charter created a Mayor's Court, which had
the legal authority to usurp all of the duties that had formerly been
entrusted to the Warren County Circuit Court and authorized sizeable
fInes and imprisonment for any violation of a city ordinance. These
actions indicate that the city was attempting to correct the legal
defIciencies that caused the unfavorable Circuit Court ruling preventing it from carrying out its aim of forcing the flatboats out of Vicksburg.
"The following year, Vicksburg again amended its charter. The
newest charter authorized the city to require all flatboats to obtain a city
license and pay ad valorem taxes on all merchandise sold within the city
limits. The city thus laid the legal groundwork necessary to aggressively
enforce its policy against flatboats."
MILLIONS LOST
McLaughlin also explained: "The rampant land speculation, bank
failures, cotton fortunes, and flatboat trading that dominated
the Mississippi frontier period of the 1830s and 1840s created a unique
economic, political, and legal environment that will not be duplicated.
Under our common law system, decisions made more than 150 years ago
continue to govern today's world.
"We are still living with the consequences of Justice
Sharkey's decision" in the legal cases involving the flatboat case "For
example, it is possible that hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue has
been lost to the state as a result of the Supreme Court's decision in 1844
that turned over all submerged lands to private owners. We may only
speculate at how many millions of dollars in oil and gas or other
mineral royalties have been foregone, the amount of eminent domain
damages paid to private individuals for public improvements to
submerged lands, or how many acres of fragile aquatic areas have gone
without necessary state management or protection."
" ... Today's courts are dealing with many of the same
submerged lands issues that confronted their judicial brethren during
the Sharkey era. The same types of economic and political pressures that
led to the 1838 Flatboat War and the" court "decision are still with us. It
is up to today's judiciary to foresee how its decisions will be perceived by
future generations and to rule accordingly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.