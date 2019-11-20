On a Sunday in early July in 1790, word of the sinking of a flatboat during a thunderstorm at a place known as White Cliffs reached Natchez, then a Spanish possession.
Both the cliffs and mouth of St. Catherine Creek – like Grand Gulf and Petit Gulf (Rodney) upriver -- were well known landmarks on the river for centuries. During the early 20th century, the Mississippi’s course, due to natural and manmade influences, moved away from the cliffs while engineers had previously cut off the southern flow of St. Catherine in 1871 and redirected it to just below the Natchez city limits.
The Ouachita River Expedition of 1804-1805 launched from the old mouth of St. Catherine Creek. The leader of the expedition, William Dunbar, lived six miles away. According to Dunbar, the cliffs, were "a little below" St. Catherine’s mouth (beginning at a big turn in the river known as St Catherine Bend). The bend was known for its strong whirlpools.
Writers, explorers and travelers described the cliffs two centuries ago. Dunbar wrote that the "face of the cliffs is chiefly white sand" with pine trees growing on the summit, which towered some 200 feet above the river.
In 1825, the steamboat Teche, which had been docked at the mouth of St. Catherine during a heavy fog, suffered a fatal boiler explosion after relaunching into the Mississippi. Half of the passengers, 35 souls, died. This area was also the site of many historic events, including a skirmish during the American Revolution.
THE CARGO
On July 4 of 1790, Greenbury Dorsey walked onto the grounds of Fort Panmure, known during the French days as Fort Rosalie. Here he reported to Spanish authorities that at 4 p.m. the previous day there had been a shipwreck of a flatboat 15 river miles below Natchez at the White Cliffs. Dorsey, from Kentucky, owned two flatboats and was in route to New Orleans to sell his cargo and his vessels when misfortune came his way.
Cargo aboard the flatboat Washington, which sank at the shore of the cliffs, included 54 hogshead of tobacco, 600 pounds of hog lard, 350 feet of walnut plank and a quantity of hemp. (During colonial times, a hogshead of tobacco stored in a large wooden barrel weighed up to a 1,000 pounds.)
Dorsey owned everything on board with the exception of 29 hogshead of tobacco, which belonged to Messrs. Thompson & Company. Dorsey asked Spanish authorities to make an accounting of the cargo and the flat so the boat and salvaged goods could be sold at public auction to benefit the insurer from Philadelphia.
Two local men were asked to inventory the wreck. Each signed a statement noting that the Washington "made fast to shore near the White Cliffs" and "foundered." They found "54 hogshead afloat in her and a quantity of hemp."
EDDY & STORM
The captain of the flatboat Washington was Benjamin Taylor, who along with two of his crewmen -- James Lee and Issac Taylor -- gave depositions on the shipwreck. Taylor said the two flats owned by Dorsey left Natchez on July 3 and were at the foot of the cliffs by 4 p.m. when at a point 200 yards from a sandbar, one flatboat "got into a strong eddy."
An account of this shipwreck is found in The Natchez Court Records, 1767-1805, Abstracts of Early Records, compiled by May Wilson McBee.
Captain Taylor said his men couldn't initially row out of the grasp of the eddy and were additionally hampered by the strong winds ("blowing hard") of a thunderstorm. He testified the flat was headed for the sandbar as the men rowed furiously to miss it when they “struck a log and, the waves running high, the water came in on both sides of the bow."
They finally managed to maneuver out of the eddy and made a hard push for the shore of the cliffs. Against great odds they made it, but their problems weren't over.
Taylor sent a man to the bank to secure the flat. Just as a cable was tied to a tree, Taylor said the “strength of the current aided by the quantity of the water" in the boat "broke the cable and the boat could not be brought to shore for some time."
After a few hours, the flat was finally anchored near the bank where the crew managed to "make her fast by the bow and stern." Taylor decided then to abandon the boat after determining it was now "impracticable to save the cargo."
The flat and Dorsey's salvageable cargo were appraised for $150 and sold at public auction to Bernard Lintot for $110. Nineteen hogshead of tobacco owned by Messrs. Thompson and Co. were valued at $30 and bought by Alexander Mills at the appraised value.
ELLIS CLIFFS
Richard Ellis, who would die two years after the shipwreck, had been in Natchez for two decades when the wreck occurred. He settled at a place he called Laurel Hill, located near the cliffs 10 miles south of Natchez. A 1780s plat for a Spanish land grant displays a surveyor's work and shows boundary lines marked by trees -- cottonwoods, red oaks, white oaks, cypresses, hickories, sweet gums and willows.
After arriving in Natchez in June 1773, Ellis soon acquired 3,550 acres. He and his wife had seven children.
Richard’s brother, John Ellis, came to Natchez in November 1776.
By the time the Spanish took control of Natchez from the British at the end of the 1770s, the Ellis brothers controlled approximately 20,000 acres up and down the river.
At his death in 1792, Richard Ellis left behind an estate of 6,000 acres and 150 slaves.
By 1800, the White Cliffs became known most commonly as Ellis Cliffs.
