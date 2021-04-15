Ferriday Police are investigating a break-in at Scott’s Pharmacy on Serio Blvd., Ferriday early on April 14 in which prescription drugs were taken.
According to Ferriday Police Lt. Sean Sublett, at about 5 a.m. on April 14, a brick was used to break a window at Scott’s Pharmacy.
“It appeared to be more of a smash and grab,” Sublett said. “They took some basic prescriptions. We believe it was local. I’m checking with some resources I have on state pharmacy task force to help solve this. But we don’t think it’s connected to previous burglaries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.