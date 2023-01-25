Lady Storm teams win Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lady Storm teams claim winsDelta Charter’s girls basketball and girls soccer teams claimed wins Monday.The Lady Storm basketball team picked up its first win ever over Delhi, 60-56, in overtime in Mangham. The game was played in Mangham because Delhi is building a new gym.Delta Charter, 14-9, outscored Delhi 8-4 in overtime for the win.The win kept the Lady Storm undefeated in district.Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 29 points. She added eight rebounds.Chyann Lee added 19, while Mikayla Matthews grabbed nine rebounds.Delta Charter’s boys fell to Delhi 69-39. Delhi had five players in double figures, led by Donald Morrison with 17.Ronald Ellis led the Storm with 10 points.Delta Charter’s girls soccer team blanked Rapides 4-0 Monday.Sydney Sharp scored one goal and assisted sister Lainey Sharp on a score.Emma Graves added a goal.The other score came on a miss-hit by Rapides which went into the Lady Mustangs’ goal.Jaci McFarland had an assist.Delta Charter’s boys fell 8-0 to Rapides. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY iPad class presented by Collins Jan 19, 2023 The Ferriday branch of Concordia Parish Library will host an iPad beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sat… Read moreiPad class presented by Collins FGC Jan 19, 2023 Ferriday Garden Club held their first 2023 meeting on January 12 and welcomed guest speaker … Read moreFGC Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft Jan 19, 2023 VIDALIA MAYOR Buz Craft, meeting with Vidalia Garden Club members last week, outlined plans … Read moreVidalia Mayor Buz Craft
