Ferriday’s Dare Rosenthal announced on social media today (Thursday) that he will be attending Kentucky.
Rosenthal entered the transfer portal last week after reports that the LSU left tackle violated school rules after multiple violations in the past that have cost him games.
Rosenthal posted on social media, “Leaving LSU was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Rosenthal posted on social media. “To Coach O, I want to say thank you! I appreciate your support and love over the years. I love Baton Rouge and my Tiger Nation Family! To the coaching staff and supporting staff at LSU, thank you for all your help, I will forever remember you. To my brothers, I love you guys and will miss you all greatly. After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to attend the University of Kentucky. My decision was not based on my athleticism alone - it was based on my attending the University that I believe can help mold and shape me into a better man and help me reach my full potential on the field. After witnessing UK help a former teammate of mine and considering the experience and success of the Offensive Line (The Big Blue Wall) it was an easy decision to make. I’m excited to join the UK family and serve the Lexington community! I look forward to changing the narrative and my new journey at UK!I you believe in second chances throw up your X. Let’s go.”
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal is a former four-star recruit. He started three games in 2019 and moved into the starting left tackle position in 2020 after Saahdiq Charles departed for the NFL.
In 2020, Rosenthal played in seven games, making five starts. He did miss two games due to a team-sanctioned suspension in which head coach Ed Orgeron refused to disclose the r
