Ferriday High boys basketball coach Shawn Davis will always be known as one of the best basketball players ever to play in Concordia Parish after helping lead Ferriday High to its first state championship.
After being named All-Parish Boys Coach of the Year for the second straight year, Davis is forming quite a legacy from the bench.
Davis played for his father, Robert Cade, who didn’t have to deal with most of the problems Davis encountered.
Davis took over a program last year which did not play a game the year before because of COVID.
Davis had to deal with players being suspended from school or injured. He never had one practice or game where the whole team was together.
And then on January 21 at General Trass, Panther fans from the stands came down and some punches were thrown by fans and players.
“We certainly didn’t want a season like last year,” Davis said. “We still had struggles, but we dealt with it. We had basically a different team by the end of the year. But I played a lot of junior varsity players, because I knew we would need them at some point. It was a bit of a struggle juggling things.”
Davis earned his first playoff win as a head basketball coach this season as Ferriday High advanced with a 64-59 win.
Ferriday High saw its season come to an end in Lebeau Tuesday, as the Trojans fell to No. 4 North Central 85-62 in a Division IV non-select second round playoff contest.
The Trojans finished 16-12.
“I learned from last year what we had to do to compete with the Rayvilles and such,” Davis said.
One positive was All-Parish Player of the Year Pamerion Swanson, who didn’t finish last season because of off the court problems.
“Pamerion was more consistent this year,” Davis said. “He’s always had the talent, it was as matter of him staying focused and keeping a good attitude. He needed reeling in at one point, but he kept a good attitude, and was a big part of our success.”
As for next year?
“We’re going to be mostly freshmen and sophomores next year,” Davis said. “This is going to be the group everyone has talked about bringing Ferriday back to the top.”
Pamerion said he came in looking to be more of a leader and better teammate.
“I knew I had to change if I wanted to get to the next level,” Swanson said. “That was a big motivation. I worked harder to be the best I could be. I wanted to set the bar for the guys coming in behind me. I was proud we got past the first round, but I really wanted to get to the quarterfinals.”
Swanson averaged 20.1 points a game, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals a game.
Also named to the boys team are, Ferriday senior Keynan Milligan, Ferriday freshman Marcque Terrell, Vidalia senior Chris Brooks, Delta Charter sophomore Tyrin Singleton, Vidalia sophomore Marc Perkins, Monterey senior Jack Magoun and Monterey senior Nathan Blount.
Singleton averaged 15 points a game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game.
Brooks led Vidalia in scoring this season with 11.5 points a game.
Perkins averaged 10.5 points a game.
Blount averaged 15 points a game.
Magoun averaged 14.5 points a game and 4.0 rebounds.
Milligan averaged 15.7 points and 3.2 assists a game.
Terrell averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks a game.
Delta Charter head girls basketball coach Ronald Ellis faced uncertainty going into the 2022-23 season after Delta Charter was moved to the Select Division in the LHSAA.
“I was looking at some of the teams, I felt we could compete with all of them outside of Southern Lab,” Ellis said.
Compete they did, as the Lady Storm captured the first district championship of any team at Delta Charter.
“You can’t take that away from these girls,” Ellis said. “That was a big accomplishment. I even had past players call and say how happy they were to see that.”
The Lady Storm were also the first girls basketball team to reach the state quarterfinals.
“I knew we would be competitive because of how hard some of the girls worked over the summer,” Ellis said. “I saw it in spurts. Playing teams like Union and West Feliciana helped us.”
The Lady Storm finished their season at 20-10.
Ronald’s daughter, Roniya Ellis, is the All-Parish Player of the Year.
Roniya averaged 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals.
“I put more on myself this year,” Ellis said. “I tried to handle the ball more. If I was struggling, I would work my way through it.”
Roniya scored 641 points this season, which put her over 1,000 points in her two years at Delta Charter. She transferred to Delta Charter in January of 2021, so she was ineligible to play as an eighth-grader.
“I didn’t think I would score that many,,” Roniya said. “I just keep playing hard. I worked hard on my shooting during the summer. Next year I’m working harder on going to the goal.”
Also named to the girls first team are Ferriday senior A’Nashia Hawkins, Delta Charter senior Chyann Lee, Monterey High sophomore Macee Green, Monterey junior Addy LaCaze, Vidalia Junior Kiara Washington. Vidalia sophomore Chesney Williams and Ferriday senior Akyri Sheppard.
Harbor averaged 16.5 points a game, 10 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.
Hawkins averaged 15.4 points, three assists and seven rebounds a game.
Washington averaged 15 points a game and 8.0 rebounds.
Williams averaged 7.0 points a game and 8.0 assists.
LaCaze averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds a game. Green averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds a game.
